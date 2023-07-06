Welcome back to the crypt, boils and ghouls! This month, the freaks and geeks lurking down here in the subterranean headquarters of Masters of Brewtality are spotlighting one of our favorite liquor stores: Majestic Marketplace. This year, they nailed the coveted Number 1 spot in that category in the Daily Sun’s Best-Of list, and we couldn’t be more proud. It seems like we’re in there almost daily, as the selection of beer, liquor, tobacco, and all other things good and righteous in this frequently mundane world is practically endless. That, combined with one of the best tap selections in town at their in-house bar, makes Majestic Marketplace a true siren singing on the rocks. We try to wander by, but every time, we’re mesmerized into that classic “just-one-beer” trap which turns into an all-day hang session with good friends, good music, and good beers. We’re not sure what magic Sam and company is using, but it’s working immaculately.

So, to keep things fresh, we’re putting together a Majestic Marketplace scavenger hunt. Dubbed after the iconic Misfit’s song from way back in 1981, our I Want Your Skull journey is indeed not for the faint of heart. Here’s what we do: As they let you drink whatever cans happen to grace their cooler for a small corkage fee, the task at hand is to find and consume every one with a skull on it. We counted at least ten when we did a trial run researching this, but the staff here in the MOB crypt have a sneaking suspicion that there’s many more lurking about.

We’re going to suggest starting out easy on this quest with the five varieties of Voodoo Ranger, as they’re right next to each other, and we firmly believe everything in life shouldn’t be hard. All cans have sick skeletons in pilot attire on the labels, all are delicious, and all have a liver-punishing high ABV. From there, you’re on your own finding the rest. What’s our motivation for completing this scavenger hunt, you ask? Only the greatest prize of all… Glory! And, if you bring a list of the skull-themed beers you’ve drank at Majestic Marketplace into Flagstaff Tattoo Company, we’ll give you a limited edition Masters of Brewtality button! These buttons don’t just make you look edgy and hip, they also let your friends, loved ones, and passersby know that you’re a total drunken degenerate of the highest caliber. “I feel like I’ve been initiated into an exclusive, yet intoxicatingly fun, cult,” says everyone who has gotten one so far. Naturally, you don’t have to down all of skull-themed beers in one sitting, just keep your list and write down each beer finished and we’ll get you looking sharp as the devil’s tail in no time.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include Majestic Marketplace’s impressive selection of tequila’s, as it seems like every other bottle has a sick Day of the Dead skull on it in some form or another. As Majestic does have one of the best liquor selections in town, and with this skull-themed challenge in mind, you’d do just fine wandering the aisles, picking out a bottle based solely on aesthetics and still probably do just fine on flavor. We’d love to try all of them, but unfortunately dropping that much money on hard liquor would first put us on the streets then into an early grave. Know your limits, folks! We did gravitate to the Epifania Azul simply because of the brightly colored, full figure bottles and super-cool coffin-style box. It was highly recommended by the knowledgeable staff, and despite being on the pricey side at $147.99, they have trouble keeping them on the shelves because it’s just that good.

That’s all for this month, fiends and freaks! Beast of luck on this most grim scavenger hunt, and even if you’re not into it, we can’t recommend Majestic enough. In addition to their absolutely diabolical selection, they’ve got a killer happy hour from 4-7 daily with $2 off anything (ANYTHING) on tap; they offer growler fills, sell full kegs, and will get the fixin’s for your river trip put together like the professionals they are. Plus, they deliver, and it’s pet friendly, so bring down the doggies! Huge shout-out to the staff, these folks are some of the best you’ll find. Cheers until next month, see ya in the crypt!