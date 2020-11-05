Masters of Brewtality: A warm welcome to Yucca North

I’ve known Brandon and Tyler (the previous owners) for close to 20 years now and I’d always come up here to go to shows and stuff. I knew about the building as far as a place for shows, so when the opportunity came up, it took almost nine months to finalize. We started the process last summer and then the deal closed the day after shutdown. But we came into this knowing that this was a beloved Flagstaff institution, so we weren’t going to come in trying to gut everything. It just needed some love. We wanted to keep the spirit, though. Green Room and Yucca were very similar, we did music six nights a week down there and shared a lot of the same bands. And, when touring starts again, we can offer bands back to back tour dates instead of sometimes bands skipping over Flagstaff just to go to Vegas or take the weekend off. We can have a dope Thursday scene here, whenever that starts to happen.