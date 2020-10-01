Masters of Brewtality: A trip to Flagstaff's Double Entendre District with Beaver Liqours

We’ve got a morning mantra we like to repeat at the start of each day down here in the crypt. All the freaks, geeks, ghosts and ghouls gather in the annex, everyone lowers their heads (or whatever appendage happens to have their eyes in it) and we all say in perfect unison, “Oh, dear God, what now?” Then, we begin to search the internet for the hottest beer content for that month’s feature.

Things are still spotty out there, folks, make no mistake. We’re limiting our bar and restaurant time to patios only and, even as a hodge podge of degenerate scumbags, we’re still masking up and washing hands frequently. That being said, none of us are out of the Masters of Brewtality crypt much anymore. The upside, however, is that we’re now far more in tune with Flagstaff’s expansive liquor store scene. This October, we hit Beaver Street Liquor, located just a stone’s throw from downtown and dead center in the Double Entendre District (more on that later) to chat with one of our favorite weirdos, Bekah Kamp.

MOB: How long has Beaver Liquors been open?

Bekah Kamp: About three years now! And I’ve been a manager a little over two years.

Can you take us through some highlights of the impressive selection here?