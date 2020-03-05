Masters of Brewtality: A healthy sampling of the menu at Awa Kava Bar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Kava is a member of the peppermint family and is actually the root ground up and mixed with water. That’s where you get the flavor from,” Everett explained. “You’ll have a little numbness on the tongue kick in pretty quick.”

About halfway through the first cup, the effects were noticeable. We’re generally pretty anxious people down here in the crypt, and our baseline anxiety slid away like a toddler on a slip and slide. The feeling was very much equivalent to the effects of any member of the benzo family, but more mellow and without that unpleasant tendency toward a total blackout for an entire day or two. By the end of the first cup, the entire room was feeling chill, so we figured we’d have another.

When entering Awa, we asked for the full experience and specifically mentioned it was a full day off and we wanted to get wonky. So, our next course of kratom was indeed potent. They stock three strains: one for euphoria, one for stimulation and one for relaxation.

“We’ll take the speedball, if you could,” we said.