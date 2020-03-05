Masters of Brewtality: A healthy sampling of the menu at Awa Kava Bar

Upon returning to the crypt from the newly opened Awa Kava Bar on the corner of Butler and San Francisco Streets, the freaks and geeks of the Masters of Brewtality staff were high as a top hat on a free flying bat. The effects of the kava and kratom we’d been drinking all afternoon felt like a cross between Valium and taking a fat rip off an opium pipe. What was even better was the incredible fact that it was all completely legal. That’s right, we walked into a place of business with American tender, purchased our requested inebriants and left reasonably messed up for the next few hours.
If you’re anything like us, you have a healthy distrust for legal drugs. Look at the menu, and you’ll see all the offerings are terrible. Salvia is DMT’s evil twin, anything that comes in a pill bottle is basically poison and smoking over-the-counter synthetic marijuana is essentially just a fast way to get a headache.
Thankfully, Flagstaff now has a better option. The kava bar is a hot alternative to our beloved downtown bar scene for those looking for a little something different. Don’t get us wrong, we still love our beer, but life is a buffet and one should sample the menu. Both kava and kratom are things we’d only dabbled with over the years so we were excited to sit down with owner Will Everett to discuss the ins and outs of these delightful concoctions.
The first batch of kava was served up in a stainless steel bowl and had a light, milky look to it. Will gave the proper Fijian cheers of “Bula!” which roughly translates to “Happy Life,” and we got down to it. The flavor was definitely earthy with just a whisper of mint.
“Kava is a member of the peppermint family and is actually the root ground up and mixed with water. That’s where you get the flavor from,” Everett explained. “You’ll have a little numbness on the tongue kick in pretty quick.”
About halfway through the first cup, the effects were noticeable. We’re generally pretty anxious people down here in the crypt, and our baseline anxiety slid away like a toddler on a slip and slide. The feeling was very much equivalent to the effects of any member of the benzo family, but more mellow and without that unpleasant tendency toward a total blackout for an entire day or two. By the end of the first cup, the entire room was feeling chill, so we figured we’d have another.
When entering Awa, we asked for the full experience and specifically mentioned it was a full day off and we wanted to get wonky. So, our next course of kratom was indeed potent. They stock three strains: one for euphoria, one for stimulation and one for relaxation.
“We’ll take the speedball, if you could,” we said.
First, a little history. Kratom is an evergreen tree in the coffee family found throughout Asia. Like kava, it’s been used for thousands of years both medically and recreationally by numerous cultures in the region. We’ve had friends down here in the crypt who have used it to combat opiate addiction with shining results, and booze fiends who have used it as a substitute for the sweet, sweet suds with great success as well. Now, fair warning, kratom can cause nausea and dizziness if your constitution isn’t as iron clad as ours, so tread lightly. The effects kicked in about a third of the way through our massive cup. Feelings of sociability and euphoria were high, we all felt pretty tall and our limbs were made of rubber. The overall effects lasted about four to five hours and at no point was anything unmanageable. If it came down to it, every weirdo in the Masters of Brewtality crypt could have performed brain surgery if they had to, which is a huge one-up when compared to the disorientation of alcohol.
All in all, the entire experience was absolutely fantastic and we’re going to give a full recommendation to Awa Kava Bar. The vibe is relaxing, the staff is friendly and fun, and the drug water is worth doing.