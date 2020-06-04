Masters of Brew: Beer life hacks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We mostly stick around the crypt when we’re not out drinking and it seems like every time we come topside, things have gotten even crazier. The COVID-19 debacle hasn’t even slowed down and now we’re in full nationwide protest mode. The allure of Tuesday’s simpler times aside, social discourse is a fine thing to the freaks and geeks down here, and we were lurking in the sewers of Flagstaff in solidarity during the march.

However, in the interest of safety, we aren’t heading up for anything beyond progress, so, this month, we’re going to throw some fun ideas at you, our beloved alcohol-fueled allies, for other stuff to do with beer beyond just drinking it. For the record, we are fully against any of the following being performed with craft beer. This is Natural Light territory we’re entering, don’t disrespect the decent suds with any of this nonsense. With that said, brace yourself for some serious beer blasphemy!

Hair conditioner!