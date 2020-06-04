Masters of Brew: Beer life hacks

We mostly stick around the crypt when we’re not out drinking and it seems like every time we come topside, things have gotten even crazier. The COVID-19 debacle hasn’t even slowed down and now we’re in full nationwide protest mode. The allure of Tuesday’s simpler times aside, social discourse is a fine thing to the freaks and geeks down here, and we were lurking in the sewers of Flagstaff in solidarity during the march.
However, in the interest of safety, we aren’t heading up for anything beyond progress, so, this month, we’re going to throw some fun ideas at you, our beloved alcohol-fueled allies, for other stuff to do with beer beyond just drinking it. For the record, we are fully against any of the following being performed with craft beer. This is Natural Light territory we’re entering, don’t disrespect the decent suds with any of this nonsense. With that said, brace yourself for some serious beer blasphemy!
Hair conditioner!
That’s right, you can drench your head with beer and it’ll leave you with luxurious locks that shine with the power of hops. Just dump a bunch all over yourself, preferably in the shower, but who really cares about anything anymore? Leave it in for five minutes, rinse and shampoo or condition as normal. Or don’t and wander the earth stinking like a Skid Row alcoholic…
Slug killer!
We thankfully don’t have too much of a problem with them here, but these dastardly little slime mongers will wreck your quarantine garden like nobodies’ business, if you let them. Just put a small cup full of beer out, they crawl in and drown drunk and happy as nature intended. It’s humane If we had a stamp of approval, watching slug sex and getting drunk would totally get it.
Beer can chicken!
Keeping things kinky, this is one of the nastiest, most delicious things you can legally do with a chicken. Pop open the can and simply insert into the gaping rear orifice and throw that puppy on the BBQ. You can also pull this off with great success using cherry cola but that’s not beer related, so we don’t fully endorse.
Soothe your tummy!
We’ve been obsessed with Il Rosso since they reopened. Bob is making Italian food using closely guarded family recipes from the Old Country and they are delicious beyond belief. But, as with all things, time has weathered our once rock solid stomach linings and after a huge plate of the best spaghetti in town, we often suffer from a bit of the indigestion. But, just pound a beer after your meal and things are all good!
Fire suppression!
Stash a can of PBR in your car and, if ever a campfire should get out of control, give it a good shake and douse that nonsense out. True rock and roll story that could’ve been prevented with this very hack: Johnny Cash, in the midst of his hard-partying years, once accidentally wiped out 500 acres of national forest and roasting 50 highly endangered California condors after starting a fire in his camper. He was the only person ever sued by the federal government for starting a wildfire and famously told the judge who slapped him with a $125,000 fine: “I don’t care about your damn yellow buzzards.” Should’ve sprayed that fire with a beer, Man in Black.
Loosen rusty bolts!
This works with anything carbonated, but if you’ve ever stripped a bolt into a perfect circle and been stuck with it forever, this is preventative measure is game changer. We’ve got a staff bicycle currently stuck with a lame kickstand for this very reason. Total bummer.
Butterfly snacks!
Throw a bit of sugar into some beer and watch as your yard is flocked with some of nature’s most beautiful critters! There’s been monarchs fluttering around town lately and, though we’re all terrifying-looking wingnuts down here, we still love feeling like Disney princesses when butterflies dance around us. Apparently a little rum and some ripe bananas will do the trick as well.
Mice traps!
There’s a three-legged, black cat named the Dude that lives down in the crypt that keeps the mice at bay. But it’s no secret that the rest of Flagstaff has a rodent problem. Personally, we love them. They’re adorable, totally have unique personalities and hold food exactly like people. But, they are pests, so try using a ramp and a bucket with a little beer at the bottom to entice them into this humane trap. Then toss them in the woods where they’ll quickly be eaten by hawks and whatnot while you head home guilt free!
Post workout rejuvenation!
As Arnold once said, “Milk is for babies, real men drink beer.” It’s a little overly masculinist for our progressive tastes, but the sentiment stands. Beer has natural anti-inflammatory properties, is a painkiller and is chock full of the calories you need after a good workout. For the record, we’re a motley crew of ghouls and goblins down here, not doctors, so maybe take that one with a grain of salt. Until next month, cheers!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!