By the Bottle: Wines for Valentine’s Day

Romantic wines featuring captivating aromas and flavors are ideal for celebrating Valentine’s Day. The following recommendations cover a broad range of prices and styles, and each wine is highly appealing for sharing with the person you love.

$10s-20s

Benziger 2019 Merlot “Monterey County” ($16): Attractively purple hued, this nicely priced Merlot has strength, full body, expressive fruit, medium-soft tannins and very good complexity for its cost.

Gonzalez Byass non-vintage dessert wine “Nectar, Jerez Xeres Sherry, Pedro Ximenez, Spain” ($17; 375 ml): Don’t be put off by its brown color, but instead enjoy the powerfully complex nose, thick body, excellent balance, extended length and more. For more refinement, try its sibling sherry “Noe” for $50 (375 ml).

Domaine Bousquet 2021 Chardonnay “Reserve, Organic Grapes, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Argentina” ($18): Attractive all around, but especially on the palate with strength, full body, forward fruit, fine balance and lingering length.

Domaine Bousquet 2021 Malbec “Reserve, Organic Grapes, Tupungato, Uco Valley, Argentina” ($18): Strong on nose and palate, I enjoyed its highly appealing balance, medium soft tannins, engaging complexity and prolonged finish. Quite a buy!

Landmark 2020 Chardonnay “Overlook, Sonoma County” ($27): Very strong with rounded body, attractive fruit, impressive complexity, fine integration, ample personality and extended length.

Charles Krug 2020 Merlot “Napa Valley” ($28): Appealing across the board. I loved its hue and color depth paired with a forward, quite complex nose, as well as strength, full body and dimensionality on the palate.

Yamhill Valley 2018 Pinot Noir “Estate Grown, McMinnville” ($28): Tops among Pinot Noirs in its price range, this pleasing wine has a strong, layered nose, forward fruit with good complexity on the palate and an attractively extended finish.

Additional fine values: Cave de Lugny 2020 Chardonnay “Les Charmes, Macon-Lugny, France” ($19); Imagery 2021 Pinot Noir “California” ($20).

$30s-40s

King Estate 2021 Pinot Gris “Domaine, Willamette Valley” ($30): This beautiful wine excels on the palate with strength, full body, wonderful fruit, fine balance, highly attractive complexity, excellent integration and extended length. Delicious!

The Big Easy (by Fess Parker) 2019 red blend “Santa Barbara County” ($37): Tops among red blends in its price range, this Syrah-dominated wine features very appealing intensity, complexity, body, balance and personality…all carrying throughout a prolonged finish.

Concannon 2017 Petite Sirah “Reserve, Nina’s Cuvee, Livermore Valley” ($40): Enjoy the beautiful, deep purple hue and strength and layering on the nose. Plus, there’s thick body, medium tannins, excellent complexity, fine integration, strong personality and extended length.

Frescobaldi/Tenuta Perano 2016 Chianti Classico “Reserva, Italy” ($40): This superb Chianti Classico excels on the nose and palate. I was especially attracted to its vigor, fullish body, pleasing fruit and superb balance, all of which carry throughout an extended finish.

$60s+

Aperture 2020 red blend “Sonoma County” ($60): Enjoy the deep purple hue of this terrific Bordeaux blend followed by a forward, very complex nose. Then savor its full body, beautiful fruit, wonderful balance, fine integration and prolonged finish.

La Follette 2020 Chardonnay “Zepher Farms, Sonoma County” ($60): Very pleasing on the palate with engaging strength, body, balance, medium oak and very good to excellent complexity. Plus, its strong personality includes long-lingering length.

Williams Selyem 2020 Pinot Noir “Russian River Valley” ($62): My favorite Pinot Noir in tastings for this column has attractive color and a very strong nose with powerful complexity. Moreover, there is highly appealing forwardness on the palate featuring fine fruit, layering, integration, personality and length.

Michele Chiarlo 2018 Nebbiolo “Tortoniano, Barolo, Italy” ($64): Lightly hued, but strong to bold in all other dimensions, including wonderful quality on the palate with strength, body, appealing balance, medium soft tannins and much more…all prolonged throughout an extended finish.

Champagne Collet non-vintage “Brut Rose, Champagne, France” ($65): What’s better for Valentine’s Day than Rose Champagne? This highly enjoyable wine has beautiful color, voluminous fine fizz, refined vigor, excellent balance, strongly attractive complexity and exceptional length.

Justin 2020 red blend “Justification, Paso Robles” ($65): Deep purple hue announces this is a very appealing wine. I especially enjoyed its strength, fruit and complexity on the nose and full body, strong fruit, medium tannins, forward personality and long-lingering finish.

Merry Edwards 2020 Chardonnay “Olivet Lane, Russian River Valley” ($68; direct shipping): Excels on the nose and palate with strength and powerful complexity. Plus there’s excellently balanced fruit, medium soft oak, fine integration, forward personality and impressive length.

Silvio Nardi 2017 Sangiovese “Brunello di Montalcino, Italy” ($85): Light in color but with an attractive hue. Exceptional nose featuring strength, fruit and complexity. Very strong on the palate with full to heavy body accompanied by beautiful fruit, wonderful balance and a long, expressive finish.

Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.