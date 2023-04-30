The following wines are excellent choices for celebrating Mother’s Day as well as enjoying throughout the spring season. The wines include a wide variety of grapes, styles and prices. Each is special within its price range.

$10s-20s

Gran Passione 2021 red blend “Rosso, Veneto, Italy” ($14): This Merlot-based blend is a wonderful bargain. Good color and nose, but most attractive on the palate with strength, balance, body, personality and length.

Spellbound 2021 Petite Sirah “California” ($15): Features a strong, complex nose and impressive intensity, body, complexity and finish. Outperforms its price.

Villa Maria 2022 Sauvignon Blanc “Private Bin, Marlborough, New Zealand” ($15): Light in color, but forward on the palate with well-balanced fruit plus appealing complexity, integration, refinement, personality and length.

Seghesio 2021 Zinfandel “Sonoma County” ($26): Attractive all-around, especially at its price. Enjoy purple-hued color and pleasing strength, body, balance, complexity and length.

Chalk Hill 2021 Chardonnay “Sonoma County” ($26): Broadly impressive, especially on the palate with outstanding body, fruit and complexity. Tops among Chardonnays tasted in the twenties.

Oberon (by Michael Mondavi Family) 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon “Napa County” ($26): This wonderful, purple hued buy presents a complex nose paired with full body, strong but well-balanced fruit, forward personality and exceptional length.

Colome 2020 Malbec “Estate, Valle Calchaqui, Salta, Argentina” ($27): Enjoy its dark purple color and then sip to savor appealing intensity, thick body, excellent balance, forward complexity and more.

Rombauer 2022 Sauvignon Blanc “Sonoma and Napa Counties” ($28): Light in color, but very pleasing on the nose and even more so on the palate with strong fruit, honed crispness, strength, body and lingering length.

Additional fine values: Clean Slate 2021 Riesling “Mosel, Germany” ($12); Zenato 2022 Pinot Grigio “delle Venezie, Italy” ($13); Colome 2022 Torrontes “Valle Calchaqui, Salta, Argentina” ($14); Underwood 2022 Rose “Oregon” ($14); Amalaya 2021 Malbec “Salta, Argentina” ($15); Dry Creek Vineyard 2021 Chenin Blanc “Dry, Clarksburg” ($17); St. Francis 2022 Sauvignon Blanc “Sonoma County” ($17); Dry Creek Vineyard 2022 Fume Blanc “Sonoma County” ($20); King Estate 2021 Chardonnay “Willamette Valley” ($22); DAOU 2021 Rose “Paso Robles” ($24); L’Ecole No. 41 2019 Syrah “Columbia Valley” ($27); Torbreck 2021 Shiraz “Woodcutter’s, Barossa Valley, Australia ($28).

$30s-40s

Justin 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon “Paso Robles” ($30): Tops among Cabernets in this price range, its attractive purple color sets the stage for strength, fruit, complexity and personality on nose and palate.

Tikal 2018 Malbec “Amorio, Paraje Altamira, Mendoza, Argentina” ($33): Enjoy deep purple hue, vitality and layering on the nose, plus thick body coupled with medium tannins, excellent complexity, fine integration, strong personality and extended length.

DAOU 2020 Chardonnay “Bodyguard, Santa Barbara” ($40): Gold color sets the tone for impressive strength, rounded body, wonderfully balanced fruit, outstanding complexity, smooth melding of flavors and a lingering finish.

Merry Edwards 2021 Sauvignon Blanc “Russian River Valley” ($48): Somewhat light to the eye and nose, but delivers vitality, beautiful fruit, finely honed balance and long length on the palate.

$50s-60s

Ettore 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “Signature, Organic Grapes, Mendocino County” ($52 direct shipping): Eye-catching, deep-purple hue attractively sets the stage for a palate expressing notable strength, body, fruit, integration, refinement and finish.

Adobe Road 2021 Chardonnay “Sangiacomo Vineyards, Petaluma Gap, Roberts Road” ($56): This exceptional Chardonnay’s deep gold hue precedes a powerfully complex nose, as well as superb body, balance, integration, refinement, personality and length.

Bella 2018 Zinfandel “The Sailor + The Cow, Dry Creek Valley” ($58): Interesting name and very pleasing with its strength and full body. Plus, there is excellent balance, complexity, integration, personality and finish.

Benziger 2021 Pinot Noir “La Reyna Vineyard, Sonoma Coast” ($60): Highly impressive fruit and complexity on the nose presage additional engaging characteristics on the palate, all of which beautifully carry for lingering length.

Lasseter 2018 red blend “Amoureux, Sonoma Valley” ($64 direct shipping): “Amoureux” foretells the many attractive qualities of this Malbec-dominated wine, including outstanding color, powerful nose and an expressive palate with body, fruit, complexity and personality.

$70s+

Adobe Road 2021 Pinot Noir “Sangiacomo Vineyard, Petaluma Gap, Roberts Road”: Light but notable hue pairs with a nose of exceptional vitality, fruit and complexity. Plus, its thick body is accompanied by beautiful fruit, great balance and a long, expressive finish.

Saintsbury 2019 Pinot Noir “Alder Springs Vineyard, Mendocino County” ($72): Light in color but with an attractive tone. Features strength, fruit and complexity on the nose. Very strong on the palate with rounded body accompanied by excellent fruit, superb balance and engaging length.

Benziger 2017 red blend “Tribute, Sonoma Valley” ($95): Medium color depth but appealingly hued. Wonderful nose with vigor, fruit and complexity. Forward on the palate with thick body, beautiful fruit, exceptional balance and a long, expressive finish.

Other excellent wines: Beringer 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “Reserve, Knights Valley” ($70); Kopke non-vintage Port “20 Years Old Tawny, Portugal” ($70); Saintsbury 2020 Chardonnay “Sangiacomo Green Acres, Carneros” ($72).

Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless ‘direct shipping’ from the winery is required. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.