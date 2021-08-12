By the Bottle: The moments and memories of wine

Quiet and peaceful.
When you walk into Vino Loco in downtown Flagstaff, that’s the usual feeling the place evokes. Perhaps a couple is quietly chatting over a bottle of Rosé and tidbits in a corner, but the bartender has plenty of time to inquire about your day and your drink.
Wander in on a Thursday around 6 p.m. and the hushed hideaway is transformed. Buzzing and busy and often standing-room only, the party has arrived for Thursday tasting night. During the weekly event – free to wine club members and just $20 for everyone else – guests swirl, sniff and savor flights of four or five different wines hand-picked by local sommeliers and wine experts. Something not everyone knows is that Thursday nights at Vino Loco are truly locals night with more than 80% of guests being return customers. Friends and neighbors reconnect over new experiences on the palate. To me, this is proof positive that Flagstaff is more than just a beer town – it’s also a wine town full of wine lovers and drinkers.
Growing up in a family that didn’t love and enjoy wine, I personally never had any until I was older and working at my first job in the food service industry. I still remember the small sip of Sauternes dessert wine the bartender poured me with the preface of “you have to know what it tastes like so you can answer questions.”
Ahhh, the wisdom of bartenders. You could say that wine went down easily. I was instantly intrigued.
The more I study and the more I taste and drink, the more I come to feel that wine is like a picture. Maybe even more nuanced – like a painting. Certainly, it can be so much more than just a drink you enjoy with the right steak. Wine can transport you from your own location to another time and another place. Perhaps it’s a quick trip to Napa Valley where winemakers continue to experiment with new techniques and methods. Or maybe it’s a long journey across the sea to the Old World and the oaky aging of a fine vintage grown in the shady soil of France or Italy. Was it a dry year? Taste the wine and it can tell the story of how it was made, who made it and exactly where and when.
It seems there are at least two snapshots in every glass – the one that tells of the story of the wine itself and the story that your personal experience brings to each and every glass. Maybe those bubbles are the same flavor of Champagne you sipped with frosting smeared playfully across your nose on your wedding day. Or perhaps a simple supermarket red was a staple at the Sunday family dinner. Doubtless, when you come across that bottle again, memories of loved ones gathered round mom’s trusty meatloaf each week will immediately come flooding back to you.
I am still young in the service industry, but the last seven years have taught me at least one thing – that there’s so much power in moments and memories. I love serving wine because it gives me a chance to be a part of both stories, the opportunity to be a small character in their moments and memories, even if it’s just for a glass or two before they slip out the door. Food and wine, scents and flavors, are such a big part of so many of the special times in our lives. There is a magical moment when someone tastes their new “favorite wine” and learns the story of its birth. A memory is being made, and the story may grow and change when that same wine is savored at a graduation, or a 10th anniversary celebration and maybe even again at the 25th.