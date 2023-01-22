Brewhaha is back to celebrate its 13th year with the tastiest winter beer offerings

Brewhaha, Flagstaff’s only winter beer and other fine beverages tasting event, returns for its 13th year at the High Country Conference Center. Matt Ziegler, of Greenhouse Productions, produces and directs Brewhaha, and he is excited for the event’s return.

“It’s a great venue and it’s a nice, intimate event, and attendees are able to talk to the representatives from the breweries and really learn about the beer,” says Ziegler. “We wanted to try something in the winter that would be good for different breweries to showcase their winter brews.”

The event hosts over 60 different breweries with a variety of different vendors this year, including those that don’t just make beer. Some of the vendors this year include hard seltzer makers, craft distilleries, mead makers and non-alcoholic beers. Vendors this year include local favorites Historic Brewing Company and Drinking Horn Meadery; as well as, non-alcoholic Athletic Brewing Company, White Claw Hard Seltzers, Plant.Botanical and more.

Ziegler says, “Because it’s in Flagstaff, there’s a pretty fun crowd that comes out. It’s a really fun time. There’s nothing quite like it in Flagstaff. It’s very special and has that Flagstaff character in a great venue.”

Attendees experience a cozy atmosphere in the High Country Conference Center with fireplaces lit and the snow outside. It’s an experience much different from beer festivals taking place in the warmer months of the year. Live music from Foxy Koshka will play throughout the tasting.

“We came back last year, but we were requiring proof of vaccinations or a negative test for entry which was in line with what a lot of concert venues were doing at the time,” says Ziegler. “Since COVID has become less impactful than it was a year ago … I’m looking forward to getting back to a little bit of normalcy. I think more people are more comfortable going out in public in a crowd.”

During the event, two prizes will be given out to brewers who arrive with some of the tastiest brews. Local home brewing guild the High Mountain Mashers will try all of the brews to name the Snowman’s Choice Award prize while attendees votes for the People’s Choice Award prize.

“It’s really a great showcase of some of the best breweries out there,” says Ziegler. “It’s a really huge cross section of different drinks and just a great opportunity to try lots of different things. There’s special brews not necessarily available at the grocery store.”

A time to be together with others who love creating or enjoying beer, liquor, and this year even non-alcoholic brews, enthusiasts will find themselves loving the atmosphere Ziegler and his team have created. This is the 13th Annual Brewhaha, an event no one will want to miss.