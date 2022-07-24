When trash becomes treasure: A closer look into the Flagstaff Urban Flea Market

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. At least, that’s what they say.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Americans generated 12.2 million tons of furniture waste in 2017 and around 80% of it went to landfills. The EPA also reported that in 2018, 17 million tons of textile waste ended up in landfills. Because of this accumulation of trash, alternative methods of reusing furniture and clothing have been on the rise. Thrift stores are gaining popularity according to the 2021 Resale Report, which stated that more customers are becoming open to shopping at second-hand stores in recent years than ever before. While thrift stores are one way to save goods from hitting the landfill, another popular way is shopping at flea markets like Flagstaff Urban Flea Market.

While flea markets are often a combination of new and old—Flagstaff Urban Flea Market has been actively recruiting vendors who specifically are selling thrifted goods like books, antiques, records, vintage clothes and used tools, according to co-manager, Dapper Dre.

“We’ve been trying to become a platform for new, up-and-coming businesses or for resellers of antiques, upcycled goods, remade goods or smaller crafts,” Dre said. “That has always been our mission from the get-go. We’ve been doing more of that and trying to offer an outdoor pop-up market feel. It’s always a good equation, good weather, booths set up in the sunshine and most people understand what’s going to happen.”

Dre said that flea markets like Flagstaff Urban highlight antique and resale items in a way that they wouldn’t be in a store setting. Within the pop-up market world, there’s a sort of limited time value that comes with each item.

“When [resale items or antiques] are not in antique stores or thrift shops, and they are highlighted in this once-a-month market, it gives people even more of a sense of ‘I should get it now’ or ‘save its life’ or whatever it may be,” Dre said. “I think this once-a-month pop-up market event gives these items extra meaning. The customer has a connection with it.”

When it comes to sustainability, Dre said there is a balance between new and reused items for sale. While a bigger focus on resale thrift finds is a great sustainable option, promoting small local businesses is actually in the same vein. Instead of selling mass-produced retail items, the vendors who sell at Flagstaff Urban Flea mostly make one-of-a-kind pieces. There’s no overstock or overflow within a made-to-order or one-of-a-kind business, thus limiting waste.

“We do a lot of outreach to local producers and smaller scale folks and resellers, and try to make sure they are the ones that are engaging with our market as much as possible,” Dre said. “We try to get those unique one-of-a-kind makers, and a lot of the vintage, upcycled and resale kind of stuff is too. It’s not like there’s a small, medium and large in the back. That’s the one we’ve got, and if you like it, that’s the only one they have. It’s a little bit more curated because of the supply.”

Shopping small is not only great for the environment but it also benefits the Flagstaff community as a whole. Dre said that Flea Markets and Farmer’s Markets put on by Flagstaff Community Markets harbor a sense of belonging and togetherness in the town.

“Do your best to engage with your local markets,” Dre said. “They’re not only a place to buy goods, to buy what you want and to buy food, but they also help develop the community and help make it a place to thrive in. That’s good for everybody in Flagstaff. These markets develop community in a way that going downtown from retail shop to retail shop, which is fun and good, won’t do. No matter what we sell, we’re doing our best to further the community.”

If you go… Flagstaff Urban Flea Market happens every second Saturday of the month running through October 10, 2021, at the Flagstaff City Hall parking lot (211 W. Aspen) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.