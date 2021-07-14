Wee Scotty Sewing & Craft Boutique welcomed into fabric of Flagstaff's community

Gallagher’s own interest in sewing began when she was young. Growing up in Buffalo, New York, she gravitated toward the Schwob family who lived next door and had a daughter her age, but it was the matriarch’s constant projects that drew her curiosity. And Mrs. Schwob must have seen the spark of creativity inside her, as she took the young Gallagher under her wing and taught her how to stretch and sew with elastic when she was 7.

“That summer everybody had a bathing suit in the neighborhood,” Gallagher said with a laugh. “We were all little kids so it was just little triangles and the pants all had to have elastic, but nothing fell apart. It was awesome.”

This passion continued into middle school when all the students were being encouraged to explore a variety of elective classes; she refused to take anything other than sewing.

“My mom got called to the school and she said, ‘Well, if she's not interested in music, let her sew,’ and there it was,” she said. “So I took every single sewing class that they offered from seventh grade all the way through high school.”