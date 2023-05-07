When Jill Linkletter became a mother, she was searching for a community of moms in Flagstaff. While the support of family and friends is priceless, she was yearning for other women in the community who understood what she was going through; a group of ladies that could make early motherhood feel relatable and safe; people she could vent to, ask questions and share the experience with. Linkletter stumbled upon Mom Walk Collective online when someone she followed became an ambassador for the company and began hosting their own walks in their city. Inspired, she reached out to the company and got started – bringing the Mom Walk Collective to Flagstaff.

Mom Walk Collective was started in 2022 by new mom Jamie Easton, who posted on TikTok hoping to start a group of moms in her area. Much like other new moms, she felt the need for community in this new phase of her life and hoped to find some in the area. This search turned into a movement, and Mom Walk Collective is now popping up in cities all around the United States. As an ambassador, a mom brings the collective to their city and hosts two walks a month. Linkletter was happy to take on this duty, bringing this mom community to Flagstaff.

“I know from experience that, as a new mom, you need that community,” Linkletter said. “Sometimes it can feel lonely. I wanted to be that person to make a space for moms to come just as they are – with a stroller and their water – and to just walk, talk and connect with other moms. We all just get it and understand each other.”

Linkletter saw the importance of this shared community and wanted to offer a safe space for new or experienced moms to share with one another. She said it is very valuable to be able to shoot a text over to a mom friend and ask for advice, or even just to check on them and see how their morning is going; to have a friend who is on a similar path as you and understands what you’re working through.

“When I had my first baby, you have people around you and people who visit you, but it’s hard to find the connection of a mom who is going through the same thing,” Linkletter said. “I felt like if I opened this up in Flagstaff, it would create a community of moms that come together and make new friendships. I always say on the walks that you might not meet your best friend this walk, but maybe you will on the next walk.”

While the main focus of the monthly events is to get outside, exercise and meet the community – Linkletter and other Mom Walk ambassadors make it even more fun with the addition of sponsors and giveaways. At the last walk, she was happy to score a sponsor for her community.

“Sometimes for the walk, there’s a sponsor,” Linkletter said. “For the last walk, I had a mom who started her own sensory bin company sponsor the walk, so everyone got a discount and we did a giveaway so a mom won a sensory bin. It was super fun because I got to help this mom grow a business that she started from her home but also help other moms get little play ideas for their kids.”

There is no age limit for the kids that the moms bring along, and Linkletter encourages all moms in Flagstaff to stop by, have fun and share their knowledge.

“I want more moms to know about it,” Linkletter said. “Any mom can join in. If one mom has heard about it, they tell another mom, and it trickles. I hope to grow it into something big and amazing. You can see us walking the streets with our big groups of strollers. I want moms to come and make friends. It’s a judgment-free zone and safe place for moms to come and get outside, especially now that the weather is better.”

To learn more about Mom Walk Collective to find a walk near you or to learn how to become an ambassador in your city, head over to their website. For more information on the Flagstaff branch and upcoming walks, follow them on Instagram at @themomwalkco.flagstaff.