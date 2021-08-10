Triops awaken in Wupatki's ballcourt

This kind of evolutionary stability is uncommon when you compare it to the evolution of other animals. If you trace Homo sapiens lineage back 300 million years you would find the genus Hylomonus – a group of reptiles that looked like modern lizards. When we’ve changed so much, how have Triops stayed so close to their ancestors?

To answer this, let’s get look at their lifestyle. First, they’re crustaceans. Like small horseshoe crabs 3-4 inches in length, they have legs, a tail and three eyes atop their shell. As omnivores they will eat almost anything smaller than them, including other Triops. Bigger animals sometimes eat Triops, but they don’t usually depend on them as a food source. This is because the emergence of Triops is quick, unpredictable and dependent on the weather.

Triops wake with the rain. In vernal pools where water accumulates temporarily, they hatch from eggs that lay dormant in the ground. This year, it is by luck that enough rain has pooled in the Wupatki ballcourt to support the birth of these eccentric invertebrates. The sight is peculiar to say the least. Architecture gives the impression of intention, as if the court were constructed specifically for the purpose of nursing the otherworldly beasties. Past seasons may have brought Triops to the ballcourts, but no one has seen them there for years.