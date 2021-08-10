Triops awaken in Wupatki's ballcourt

Something stirs in the desert – the rain has come.
After years of drought drained the reservoirs and baked the land, finally the rain has come. With it wakes a league of beings alien to our time.
Go to Wupatki National Monument, and you may find them. Go to the great house built by Ancestral Puebloans and you may see them slither where rain collects in the ceremonial ball court. Formed in the days of yore, their wormlike tails writhe and boil the shallow water there. Beneath their shielded carapaces thrash dozens of segmented legs that claw onto muddy shores. When the sun strikes them, they devour the light through a crown of three black and beaded eyes. They are Triops.
Triops longicaudatus, to be specific. Yes, they are real. And yes, they are alien to our time. Sort of.
Triops longicaudatus and their cousins in the Triopsidae family are often called “living fossils.” This doesn’t mean that they live to be very old. It means that, while their species has continued to survive and evolve into the present, they haven’t changed much for a long, long, long time. When the first dinosaurs appeared, the Triops lineage was already 100 million years old. If you go 3,000 feet down into the Grand Canyon, to the Redwall Limestone that was deposited 340 million years ago, you can find fossils that look similar to the Triops currently stirring on earth. Triops have remained virtually unchanged within the past 70 million years.
This kind of evolutionary stability is uncommon when you compare it to the evolution of other animals. If you trace Homo sapiens lineage back 300 million years you would find the genus Hylomonus – a group of reptiles that looked like modern lizards. When we’ve changed so much, how have Triops stayed so close to their ancestors?
To answer this, let’s get look at their lifestyle. First, they’re crustaceans. Like small horseshoe crabs 3-4 inches in length, they have legs, a tail and three eyes atop their shell. As omnivores they will eat almost anything smaller than them, including other Triops. Bigger animals sometimes eat Triops, but they don’t usually depend on them as a food source. This is because the emergence of Triops is quick, unpredictable and dependent on the weather.
Triops wake with the rain. In vernal pools where water accumulates temporarily, they hatch from eggs that lay dormant in the ground. This year, it is by luck that enough rain has pooled in the Wupatki ballcourt to support the birth of these eccentric invertebrates. The sight is peculiar to say the least. Architecture gives the impression of intention, as if the court were constructed specifically for the purpose of nursing the otherworldly beasties. Past seasons may have brought Triops to the ballcourts, but no one has seen them there for years.
We may not know exactly how they got there, but pioneering new nurseries is not unusual for Triops eggs. About a millimeter in diameter, these little pink eggs are tough– tough enough to be scattered undamaged by birds, erosion or any other force of nature. They can withstand extreme temperatures and survive without water for decades, maybe centuries. Scientists still aren’t totally sure how long Triops eggs can lay dormant. Put it together, and these eggs are perfectly evolved to go anywhere and wait patiently for the right conditions.
When the eggs sense that a body of water has formed around them, Triops will hatch and begin a mad dash to reproduce. It takes less than week for freshly hatched Triops larvae to develop into egg-laying adults, and then they’ve got to act fast. Adults die after about 90 days, or when their temporary pool dries up. Whichever comes first.
As if motivated by their narrow window to lay new eggs, Triops have evolved a diversity of reproductive strategies. Some populations reproduce unisexually without partners, and lay eggs that replicate self-same genetics. Others populations come in male, female and hermaphroditic morphs that can reproduce sexually and mix genetics. One species of Triops, such as longicaudatus, can exhibit different reproductive behaviors across different geographic areas. A group of Triops in Arizona may be sexual males and females, while a group in Kansas may be unisexual hermaphrodites. In other words, Triops got options.
Between their ephemeral environments, their capacity to stay dormant for long stretches and their potential for unisexual reproduction, we can begin to estimate why Triops have stayed unchanged for so long. Each generation of Triops is a flash in the pan punctuated by potentially huge gaps of time. And with no guarantee of newly mixed genes, a new generation of Triops may be genetically identical to the parent that lived untold years ago.
It may a seem a meager way to pass through the ages, but it works. The ancestors of Triops survived multiple mass-extinctions, including the Permian-Triassic extinction, sometimes called “The Great Dying.” About 250 million years ago, massive volcanic activity spewed greenhouse gases, warmed the oceans and killed 96% of marine species. On land, acid rain annihilated the world’s trees and left less than a third of the animals alive. These hellish conditions ravaged Earth for 15 million years, and through all of it, the Triops line survived unbroken.
So, if you go to Wupatki – or any other pool where these living fossils swim – behold their strange form in reflection. Heed their call: Invention is not always progress. Triops are testaments to the power of patience and tradition. They are embodiments of an ancient way that was forged long before us, and will remain long after we’re gone.
Sean Golightly is a journalist, musician and artist living in Flagstaff. He holds an M.A. in Communication and specializes in documentary and science writing. He'd love to hear from you. Get in touch with him at scgolightly@gmail.com or on Instagram @seancgolightly.