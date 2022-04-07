Transforming Flagstaff's Viola Awards: Annual ceremony changes more than just its venue

Historically, the Viola Awards, which honor Flagstaff artists, teachers and organizations, have been held at the High Country Conference Center, banquet style. At least, that was until the pandemic began, causing event organizers Creative Flagstaff (formerly Flagstaff Arts Council) to head back to the drawing board.

In 2021, the ceremony was held outside, with general admission tickets available for the very first time. This year, the team is taking pages from the past, and incorporating a new venue, new date, new award categories and a new panel selection process.

Last year’s Viola Awards were hosted at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park. The location made it possible for the community to come together amid the pandemic, so they could still celebrate the arts. As a result, more admission opportunities also became available for the public. While this wasn’t the primary reason for Creative Flagstaff to seek a different venue, the move did lead to exponential growth and change for the following year.

The 14th annual Viola Awards will take place at the Orpheum Theater. While the event is moving back inside, it’s incorporating bits and pieces from the prior year’s format. This time, instead of a single banquet, there are several ticket options. There will be a formal pre-party, main ceremony and after-party.

The pre-party will give attendees the opportunity to have a banquet-style meal if they’d like to stay traditional. The ceremony itself will have prorated seats based on location and will offer budget-friendly admission. After-party tickets can be purchased alongside ceremony tickets or on their own, allowing attendees to create their own package or bundle.

Creative Flagstaff team members Sarah Downing, outreach coordinator, and April O'Meara, development director, have been working hard with their team to create an event that benefits the community. Another primary change this year was the updating of the panelist selection process. After a community stakeholder meeting in October 2021, Creative Flagstaff decided that all panelists must apply in order to join the board. While the team behind the Viola Awards has always sought to be fair, this step was a way they felt they could further prioritize fairness and fight biases.

“We did have a lot of returning panelists who have done it for years and are experts in the field but we were able to get new panelists,” Downing said. “People who hadn’t done it before but were eager to and excited to get involved.”

Brand new award categories such as Excellence in Collaboration and the Philanthropy Award were also added to the proverbial bill.

Jim Babbitt, who passed away in November 2021 will be honored at the event as the 2022 Legacy Award recipient. Babbitt was responsible for a $20,000 endowment to ensure the sustainability of the Viola Awards for years to come, as well as being a founding member of the ceremony.

“For Jim’s award video, we’ve been interviewing different people about his legacy,” Downing said. “People describe him as a quiet man who made a huge impact. He was humble, he did a lot for arts, culture and the sciences in this town. Downtown wouldn’t be the downtown it is without him. But he did it all very quietly, and they said that he loved Flagstaff fiercely and wants everyone to love Flagstaff as fiercely as he did.”

Even with a myriad of changes, the team behind the Viola Awards wants to celebrate the ever-consistent community that has remained resilient through hard years. The finalists were all chosen because of their dedication and accomplishments in the face of the pandemic.

“I would encourage the community to look up the finalists,” Downing said. “It’s amazing what‘s coming out of our community. Read about the list of finalists, see what they’re up to and get to know what’s happening here in Flagstaff.”

The list of finalists is one of prolific artists, authors, musicians and many other notable and recognized creative individuals and groups from the community. Dark Sky Aerial’s Omen, reviewed by The New York Times, Ash Davidson’s debut novel Damnation Spring, about which Stephen King tweeted “Probably the best novel I'll read this year,” are only a fraction of the major names and accomplishments included on this year’s list.

“Coming out of the last few years and everything we’ve been through as a community, it’s really impressive the caliber, impact, collaboration between different organizations, and how innovative everyone has been,” O'Meara said. “It’s not been an easy time for arts and culture, with funding and closing venues and everything. It’s also a celebration of the sustainability of this community and how strong they are. We should celebrate that.”

The Viola Awards will take place on Saturday, April 30 at the Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. To learn about the event, tickets and more, visit www.creativeflagstaff.org.

