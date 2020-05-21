Together, apart: Flagstaff Foundry continues to build community with virtual variety shows

Still, the health crisis has brought forth some unexpected boons to the Foundry folks.

“There have been artists and performers from our past, from the past four years, who have gone on to have careers in different cities, different countries, and many have returned,” Garcia says. “They’ve been tuning in and participating, and that has been amazing. It has been really wonderful to see them again and have them return to be a part of this.”

And though the show has no doubt changed as it has taken to the small screen, much of the Foundry’s spirit is still alive in these virtual variety shows.

“I for one really vibe off of the crowd, off the live audience, and some folks aren’t into it but I encourage the heckling,” Garcia says and then laughs, adding, “I actually look forward to it. And we’re still seeing that sort of response in the virtual Foundry shows, only it is in the chat. Some of the common responses, some of the usual heckling and jokes. It’s on a delay, but I love to see that.”

As for the future, the Foundry’s forefather remains optimistic.