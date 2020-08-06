To find comet dust flaring in the night: Perseid meteor shower makes its annual trip through the atmosphere

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blankets? Check. Hot drink? Check. Access to an open space free from light pollution? Double check.

Each August, as the earth passes through the debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, the sky briefly lights up with between 50 to 75 meteors an hour during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, and as many as 100 can sometimes be visible within an hour under ideal conditions. But even in the world’s first International Dark Sky City, it takes patience to view this annual phenomenon.

“For a shower that’s this strong, the lead up and the tail end is quite broad, and we’re seeing lots of Perseids now, even a week out, and it will only increase more,” Dr. Nick Moskovitz, an astronomer with Lowell Observatory, says. “The trick with a meteor shower is you’re always fighting the moon—a big bright glowing thing in the sky is going to make it difficult to see meteors.”

For those wanting to catch the shower when it peaks Tuesday, Aug. 11, find a dark site to settle in before the waning moon rises around midnight; keep in mind that it can take up to 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness and then cross your fingers that the weather cooperates.

“Clear skies is of course the first prerequisite,” Moskovitz says. “If it’s cloudy on Tuesday, forget about it.”