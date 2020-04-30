To be human: Hannah Rose Gray documents local businesses during pandemic

While taking a break from her business, Gray volunteered to photograph families on Easter as part of a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Family Food Center organized by The Commons. She decided to take the idea a step further, carrying on the role of documentarian.

“I get to document what is happening to our town and what is happening to our businesses that we all love so much and support,” she says. “They’re the foundation of what it means to be Flagstaff. This whole vibe that we have, so much of that comes from the heart and soul and energy and passion of these small business owners. I just want to tell their stories, and what it means to be human right now.”

The buildings themselves stand sentinel to what has unfolded over the course of Flagstaff’s storied history. Human worries are just that when viewed through a wider lens, with many downtown buildings silently watching dramatic changes to our landscape unfold over the years, the transition from horse and carriage to the bumper-to-bumper traffic of tourist season.

“We’re people of habit and comfort. We should be adaptable because the world is constantly evolving and changing, but it shocks us every time,” Gray says with a laugh. “It’s uncomfortable, but it shifts us. We’re constantly in a state of change. It’s not bad or wrong; it’s just different.”