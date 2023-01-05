'Through the gauntlet': Pepsi Amphitheater looks to repeat most successful year in wake of COVID shutdown

In August of 2022, the risk of monsoon rains wasn’t about to put Flagstaff resident Lia Melis off her first concert at the Pepsi Amphitheater to see Michael Franti.

“The concert itself was awesome. I love Michael Franti super fun,” Melis said. “It was like perfect weather; super nice out. I had a great time, and it felt great. I got to see some old friends that I hadn't seen since the pre-pandemic, so I wouldn't have seen them otherwise.”

Melis was one of many locals who joined attendees coming from across the state to the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill and helped make 2022 the best year ever for the venue said Kerry Dunne with R Entertainment North, which manages the venue.

But coming out of the near total shutdown of the 2020 events season due to COVID, and its continued impacts through 2021, the way that live events came roaring back at Pepsi Amphitheater was no sure thing.

Since 2020, the organization navigated not only a pandemic that shut down in-person events but also the end and renewal of their contract to manage the Pepsi Amphitheater with Coconino County.

“We were blessed and we survived. We survived and last year at Pepsi Amphitheater was our best season ever, and this was our 10th year, so we feel exceedingly good about next season as well,” said Dunne, a partner at R Entertainment North. “It was an adventure and it was a challenge. We came through, unbelievably.”

Going into the 2020 events season, Dunne said R Entertainment had been planning for perhaps the biggest season yet for the Pepsi Amphitheater. In March of that year, tickets for the upcoming season were selling well.

And that made it all the more disheartening when COVID caused the sudden cancelation of events across the board as local and state governments sought to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It felt like dominos; every day someone was canceling. […] The entire entertainment industry fell apart. Cities, towns, states didn’t want to have more than three people in the same place,” Dunne told Flag Live. “So, we were very concerned that we were going to be in trouble. We went from our biggest year to zero; we’ve never had zero before and so we really had to figure out what our next moves were.”

Like so many other business, Dunne said R Entertainment was forced to lay off much of their staff.

After receiving federal assistance, they were able to bring staff back on, but that assistance only lasted so long and it would be much longer until events could restart.

“We needed more than three people in a space to make all of our deals work. You know, we need thousands of people at our events and at that time, that was just not happening,” Dunne said.

Dunne said his partner and their team were going in every day just trying to figure out how they were going to make it through the season.

In Coconino County, their events completely ceased, but Dunne said they found ways to get creative with the events they put on in some other markets. Sometimes, that meant repurposing the materials they normally used for concerts to hold other kinds of events.

In Phoenix for example, Dunne said they organized drive-in movies using the giant screens normally used for concerts to show the performers.

“It was fun, I mean, it was nostalgic,” Dunne said. “A lot of people came, brought their families and thought it was a really cool experience because, one, they could get out of the house. And, two, it was a cool way of joining people without really joining them.”

Like other venues, Dunne said they also worked with artists to find ways to still host shows in socially distant ways. Sometimes that just meant streaming an artist’s performance directly from their living room. And come the holiday season, Dunne said they found other opportunities such as Christmas light shows that people could drive through.

But Dunne said they also organized drive-in concerts in the same way as they had with drive in movies.

That was less successful, Dunne said, and just couldn’t replicate the magic of a normal concert, especially for the artists preforming at them, Dunne said.

“I think the last concert that we did, the artist came up to me and said, Kerry, I’m never going to play to windshields again.’ And so we decided, okay, that’s not going to work,” Dunne said.

Nonetheless, Dunne said the events they were able to put on in places like Phoenix and across the country helped at least keep them in the game. And the events helped soften the blow somewhat of markets like Flagstaff which came to a complete halt.

As events slowly started to come back, in 2021 to a lesser extent but mostly in 2022, Dunne said their line-up was largely made up of shows that had originally been scheduled for 2020. They had paid out large sums to artists prior to 2020 – prior to the season’s cancelation – and the only way to make that up was to play those shows Dunne said.

“It was incredible selling tickets, again. It was such a good feeling,” Dunne said.

And Dunne said they quickly saw how the market for entertainment was still being g shaped by the pandemic. Artists that appealed to younger audiences tended to do much better than artists that attracted a more baby-boomer crowd.

Dunne chalked a lot of that up to perceived differences in risk from COVID between younger and older populations.

“I think baby boomers still weren't ready to come back out in force in 2022,” Dunne said. “Our whole internal slogan was younger, hipper, faster. We wanted to bring those kinds of acts there because we knew, you're 21 to 31, you're still pretty bulletproof and you're willing to go out. So that's really kind of what our strategy was.”

Dunne said he sees that continuing somewhat into the upcoming season as well, and there are other things about the entertainment industry that may take some time before returning to normal or have been permanently altered.

Opportunities for fans to meet the artists face-to-face for example have been essentially eliminated and Dunne said he’s not sure that will ever come back. Prior to COVID, Dunne said it was pretty common to have members of the public, and especially their sponsors, backstage rubbing hands with the artists. But in a post-COVID world, that’s just not something that seems feasible anymore.

And Dunne said after going through the last two years, R Entertainment, and the industry as a whole has learned to do more with less.

“More of us have learned to do with less staffing so everybody has to wear more hats than normal because we were all working on such a very thin margin. We had to control our costs, and I think we're doing a way better job than we ever have,” Dunne said. “Our whole model of adapt and overcome, we were put to the test. I felt like we made it through that gauntlet and now it gives us the success that we had last year, it gives us the opportunity to leverage more success and bring more great entertainment to Flagstaff.”