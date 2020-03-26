The show must go on: Arts organizations transition to virtual community-building in the wake of COVID-19

“We actually had one patron who was supposed to come to the second weekend [of A Lie of the Mind], who didn’t request a refund and kept the same date. She said, ‘When it remounts, I will buy new tickets.’ That was just so heartwarming, and I’m finding that that’s more the rule than the exception—for people who have the means, of course, and not everyone does. It’s not the expectation that they should, but people have shown that they really want to support the arts.”

One way in which Tucker has been able to remain connected during this time is watching and participating in virtual events hosted by members of fellow arts and performance organizations like Momentum Aerial and the Chomsky School of Business improv group. She also launched a new Facebook group this week to further build community from afar. Titled Lamplight Poetry, Tucker is returning to her roots as a poetry teacher to share lessons on form, figurative language and rhetorical devices for beginner and advanced writers alike. She plans to further collaborate with a friend who has children to develop lessons for younger audiences as well.