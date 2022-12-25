The cone comes home: Flagstaff’s New Year tradition returns after last-minute 2022 cancelations

Every tradition, no matter how long it’s been going on, had to have started somewhere. This is true whether it is an entire holiday itself like the celebration of the New Year which dates back 4,000 years to ancient Babylon, the ball drop in New York which started in 1907 or Flagstaff’s own Pinecone Drop, which made its debut to celebrate the end of a millennium, summoning in the New Year 2000.

The year 2000 was only six weeks away when Henry Taylor and Sam Green, owners of the Weatherford Hotel, held a staff meeting to decide how they would celebrate the New Year and the hotel turning 100-years-old since it originally opened as a hotel on New Year’s Day of 1900.

They wanted a big and momentous celebration and considered other ways New Year’s was celebrated globally, drawing inspiration from the big apple and its yearly ball drop. But of course, they had to sprinkle in some Flagstaff fun, deciding to drop a giant pinecone instead of a ball. Kim Ward, the events coordinator for the Weatherford Hotel, said this event filled the need for a Flagstaff New Year’s event.

“At the same time, they really noticed there wasn’t anything to do in Flagstaff, like no big event to celebrate New Year’s Eve,” Ward said. “They thought this would be the perfect opportunity. So they came up with the pine cone drop, inspired by New York’s ball drop but Flagstaff style due to all of the Ponderosa Pines.”

Now that they had an idea, they had to figure out the logistics behind it. The original pine cone used for the drop was created by Green herself, out of a plastic garbage can found in the Weatherford basement. She hot glued lights and plastic foam to it, painted it and scoured the nearby forest for as many pinecones as she could find. Finally, she weighed it down with sand so it could weight weigh at least 70 pounds and could be regulation. Flagstaff approved the plans only two weeks before the events, and when the event unfolded, it was livelier than they expected.

After the first year, the pinecone drop became more popular, and more families and Flagstaff community members lined the streets, waiting to see it drop.

“It was supposed to be a one-year, little celebration, or so they thought,” Ward said. “Ever since then it has just blown up and they’ve continued to do it every year since with the exclusion of last year, of course. They were the first big event like this in Flagstaff, plus when anyone hears about the history of the hotel or the event, it’s hard to turn down. The question is what else would you do on New Year’s Eve besides this event?”

Since then, the pinecone has been upgraded. Owner Frank Mayorga from Mayorga Welding in Flagstaff was asked by Green if his company would be able to weld them a new pinecone. Welder Josh Martinez was able to complete this request with ease and in three days created the upgraded pinecone used today. The pinecone is 6 feet tall, 70 pounds and lined with beautiful LED lights.

While the pinecone isn’t hanging from the Weatherford Hotel, it’s displayed in Taylor and Green’s yard as a lawn ornament. Each year, at the beginning of December, they haul the pinecone back to the Weatherford and hang it up.

The popularity of the event not only has to do with the lack of competing events and the uniqueness of it but also the hard work that husband and wife Taylor and Green have put into the hotel, Ward added.

“When Henry bought the place, it was on the demolition list,” Ward said. “Now we’re on the national historic register. Talk about turning a place around. They have been wholeheartedly dedicated to renovating the whole building, it’s well known by the locals just from driving by or coming here for lunch or dinner. It’s really unique because we have four bars on-site so we get both NAU students and long-time Flagstaff residents and it’s an attraction for tourists.”

After two years of cancellations that broke their 20-year streak, the Weatherford team is excited to bring the event back to Flagstaff to celebrate the beginning of 2023.

No matter the weather or the circumstances, crowds line up below the Weatherford every year to watch this Flagstaff tradition unfold. The event is free, but the Weatherford Hotel offers VIP Golden tickets for those who would like to be up on the balcony at the time of the drop. These tickets include passed out hors d’oeuvres, a prime rib carving station with mini rolls, and mini desserts, along with a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $150 at 21 and older.