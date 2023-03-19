In the world of anthropomorphic characters in film, it’s not always the do-gooder dogs, cool cats or hero horses that appear in memorable roles. It’s also the common donkey.

A donkey named Jenny practically stole the show in the “Banshees of Inisherin”, and the motor-mouthed Donkey tried to in Shrek. The donkey in the namesake movie EO charmed viewers enough to earn the film a number of prestigious nominations and international awards. Alas, the sad-sack Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh finally met his wretched destiny in the newly released Blood and Honey version.

Wise, wonderful, adorable, noble, stubborn, silly, sad and big-mouthed—the transporter of kings and representative of gods has many faces—but what’s really up with all these donkeys?

Civilization’s cornerstone

Descriptors of the donkey—called a burro here in Arizona—run the gamut. Pages of centuries-old journals that described expeditions across the Southwest’s rugged landscape include “played-out runt”, “stubborn”, “father of civilization” and a beast of burden that has a “sober, dogged perversity.”

Spanish chronicler Garcilasco de la Vega reminisced about the burro his father had delivered from Africa (the burro’s homeland) to Cuzco, Peru, in 1557. “In Spain,” de la Vega sniffed, “it would not have been worth six ducats, for it was a played-out runt.” De la Vega went on to explain, “[burros] have been bred in great numbers for the pack-trains, and wear out fast, owing to the roughness of the roads.”

As the Spaniards spread north, the burros faithfully followed. Recorded inventories for Juan de Oñate’s 1598 expedition to the Rio Grande River listed 40 dozen pairs of shoes for burros. Oñate personally brought along 30 burros.

By 1896, journalist Charles Lummis had kinder words for the played-out runts. “Two-thirds of the New World would hardly have been civilized yet, without him,” Lummis wrote. “[T]he burro has been the corner stone of history and the father of civilization.” Lummis attributed this noble title to the burro’s part in developing “more mines than all the railroads in the world.” That sure was the case in Arizona.

The mask of reason

Burros appeared all over the pages of Arizona’s mining history. Prospectors poured in with a burro or two in tow loaded with paraphernalia—tools, bedroll, food, water, an empty lard bucket in which they made coffee and a skillet. Miners transported machinery on the burros’ backs, which could easily carry 300 pounds.

Having the intelligence of dolphins and dogs, burros have long memories with the propensity to figure out what works for them, which doesn’t always line up with everyone else’s reality. The classic caricature of a prospector angrily pulling his half-ton mule contained little fiction. Independent, outside of the mother and foal bond, and ready to show its aggressive side when attacked, the burro doesn’t like being led.

Walter Wyckoff’s 1901 account of an expedition guided by a seasoned prospector detailed how the burros, after miles of orderly walking, would suddenly “break away in all directions, exploring the surrounding country.” The burros, Wyckoff concluded, didn’t do so out of mischief, “but always with a sober, dogged perversity that was the more exasperating because it wore a mask of reason.”

Stream crossings—burros are not fond of water—became a project for the expedition. This would turn the prospector “pale with rage and curses.” Eventually the burros mustered the courage to proceed “slowly at first, but presently, as though they rather enjoyed the water.”

The desert canary

Burros not only like doing things their own way but on their own time. This often means s-l-o-w. Always has. A Sumerian saying found etched on a 4,000-year-old clay tablet states, “My burro was not destined to run quickly. He was destined to bray.”

Ah, the burro’s bray: a sound likened to trumpets that earned it the Arizona nickname of desert canary. Philosopher Theodor Lessing, however, mused this bray contained the sum of all mankind’s miseries. The indelicate onomatopoeic hee-haw provoked one poet (G.K. Chesterton) to call it a “sickening cry” and inspired another (Christina Georgina Rossetti) to ask, “What does the donkey bray about?”

Strange appetites

“Does the wild ass bray when he has grass?” Job wondered while lamenting his misery. Burros in Arizona just happen to prefer native grass, but burros have been known to settle for some farfetched fare.

One trapper James Hobbs reported, “We had no fears for our jacks, for they can forage for a living. A bundle of rags, or a deck of cards is a fine lunch for one of them.” A quirky poem written as an eyewitness account by Colorado newspaper editor Dave Day in 1881 about burro cuisine reported burros “love to dine on shirts” and “prefers to eat old skirts.”

As suspect as these excepts seem, the superintendent of the U.S. government’s corral backed them up in the humorless, “The Mule: A Treatise On The Breeding, Training, And Uses To Which He May Be Put”. The 1867 publication stated, “There were many instances, during the late war [Civil War], where a team of mules were found, of a morning, standing over the remains of what had, the evening before, been a Government wagon.”

It’s clear which genes prevailed in the mules’ (a cross between a horse and burro) choice in food. They weren’t from the horse.

The burro today

The prospectors’ burros, well acquainted with a lean and lonely life, have fared well in the desert. Their descendants still live in Arizona, California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah.

Wild burros roam freely in eight areas in Arizona, all managed by the Bureau of Land Management[link to map: https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/herd-management/herd-management-areas/arizona]. The old mining town of Oatman, tucked deep in the northwestern corner of Arizona, became a sanctuary where burros freely roam the streets, charm the crowds and nibble carrots offered by benevolent admirers.

The BLM also manages the Florence Wild Horse and Burro Training and Holding Facility[link: https://aci.az.gov/adopt-horse-or-burro/] where you can adopt a burro for as little as $25. Burros may be independent, but they do like a buddy. If it’s not another burro, humans (just like in the movies) work fine for them, too.