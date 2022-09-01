The 2022 Flagstaff Student Guide: Discovering and rediscovering your college town

College towns are a funny thing.

For many, they sit a fair distance away from the places we’ve grown up, but for others, they are one in the same. The relationship that each student has with the place they receive their college education is unique and sometimes complicated, but no matter where you come from and no matter how long you’ve been here, there’s always something new to discover in your college town.

If you’re reading this because you’ve just moved here to attend Northern Arizona University or Coconino Community College: welcome and congratulations! You’ve landed yourself in a place that frequently ranks among the best college towns in the nation, and in your hands is the key to understanding it.

Flag Live is Flagstaff’s premier arts and entertainment publication, but more than that, we are a valuable resource for anybody looking for guidance on how to navigate this northern Arizona town. In this edition, we are partnering with The Lumberjack’s Editor in Chief, Camille Sipple, to provide readers the scoop on the best things to do in Flagstaff–student style. That means thoughts on campus life, food, nature, music, art and a whole swath of other things that we think make Flagstaff sing.

This is by no means a comprehensive list—and it’s not meant to be—but we hope it helps get you started on your journey to discover—and rediscover—this new town that we call home.

CAMPUS LIFE

Best on-campus spots to hit the books

If your roommates are of the noisy variety—which, let’s be honest, most of them are—here are some study spots to get you out of the dorm and into the books. For a truly quiet study environment, go to the top floor of Cline Library (1001 Knoles Dr). Another great option is renting out a study room (for free!) and bringing some study snacks or that Dutch Rebel that’s been sitting in your fridge for four days. The Cline study rooms are great if you have classmates or friends studying with you, but if you want one during finals week make sure to book it in advance!

Most underrated spot on campus

The North Quad may be one of the most photogenic places on campus—I'm sure you’ve seen photos of it all over NAU’s Instagram feed—but there are other spots that are just as good, I promise. South Quad or the South “Bowl” is one of those places. It’s a great place to relax and take a breather between classes, especially on a sunny day. Or you can pull out a book and claim a spot on the steps that adorn the upper edge of the quad. However you like to spend your time, South Quad won’t disappoint.

Best freshman tradition

The Running of the Freshmen is your true induction to life at 7,000 feet. Yes, afterward your lungs will likely feel like they’ve been torn to shreds but so will most of the people around you. Make friends! Commiserate in your new, shared hatred of all things running. Or, if you’re a bit less cynical, find a hiking or workout buddy. It’ll be much more fun kicking the elevation’s butt together!

Best way to get involved on campus

Despite how cheesy it sounds, if you’re a freshman on campus, go to the Club Fair! Seriously, just check it out! There are so many different clubs on campus that I’m sure you’ll see at least one that you’ll grab a flier for. Now, actually joining the club…well that’s up to you.

Best campus ghost story

Every university has its ghost stories that haunt the halls and NAU is no different. The most well known ghost on campus wanders the Morton Hall dormitory and is said to be named Kathy. The predominant theory regarding Kathy’s death is that she hung herself in the dorm’s stairwell years ago. Some students say they’ve seen Kathy wandering the dorm’s halls; she is always in a blue nightgown, with a rope around her neck according to Morton Hall residents. Other students have reported phantom-like footsteps throughout the halls and faucets turning on and off by themselves.

Best spot to get dorm décor that isn’t Target

Target is great. I’m sure most of us are fans of Target. But... we all usually end up with the same stuff don’t we? For some dorm décor that is a bit different than your run of the mill corporate designs, we recommend checking out the Old Town Shops (120 N Leroux St) in Downtown Flagstaff. Inside you’ll find Mix Flagstaff that sells an assortment of knickknacks and decorations that are sure to make your dorm feel a bit more like home. Walk a few steps further and Blackhound Gallerie appears before you. They have something for everyone at Blackhound. From stickers to shirts, to wall art, Blackhound offers countless options to liven up that tiny dorm room you somehow fit all of your stuff into. After the Old Town Shops, if you walk out and around the corner, you’ll find Brightside Bookshop at 18 N San Francisco St. Though it is a bookstore first, the shop has also begun selling wall art of several different designs with very budget-friendly prices.

DINING

Best place to get coffee that isn’t Starbucks

Yes, yes it’s great that the NAU campus has two Starbucks locations where you can caffeinate using your meal plan or dining dollars. BUT… how about taking a break from the union Starbucks for once and trying the coffee shops around town? Flagstaff has a plentiful array of cafes to choose from when you need a caffeine fix. Late for the Train, located at 19A E Aspen Ave, in the heart of Downtown Flagstaff, offers not only a full coffee menu but also a perfect lounge to study in. If the weather cooperates they have a lovely patio seating area as well. Just around the corner is Flagstaff Coffee Company (16 E Rte 66) where you can enjoy a latte or one of their specialty coffee cocktails out on the patio. If coffee isn’t really your thing, no worries! Steep Leaf Lounge (1 E Aspen Ave) provides a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere that’s perfect for reading or studying with a pot of your favorite tea.

Best late-night on-campus food

Late nights might as well be a rite of passage for college students at this point. For those living on-campus without a car, or an easily bribed friend with a car, there are still some options for those after hours cravings. The Coupe, located on South Campus next to The Suites at 305 E McConnell Dr, offers up chicken wings and curly fries, among other fried favorites to students. However, if your late night cravings smell more like a freshly baked pizza then you’re better off heading to The Wedge (1050 Knoles Dr) on North Campus where personal-size pizzas are their specialty.

Best places for a hangover brunch

We get it. We’ve had those mornings too. If you’re looking for a place to stave off both the hunger and the hangover, we recommend the Toasted Owl Café (12 S Mikes Pike St), Over Easy (2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd) or MartAnnes Burrito Palace (112 E Rte 66). Whether you’re the kind of person that needs a hearty brunch to ward off the hangover or a massive Bloody Mary (or both!), you’ll find it all at Toasted Owl. Over Easy is another option, especially for those looking for a twist on the traditional mimosa as they offer several different flavors including raspberry, guava and mango. MartAnnes is another town favorite and offers everything from chilaquiles to French toast so you’re sure to find something to soak up last night’s fun!

Best place to get healthy food

If the veggie options at the HotSpot aren’t really “hitting the spot” anymore, take a walk over the Green Scene Café in the Health and Learning Center (824 S. San Francisco St). The Green Scene offers hot and cold sandwiches, salads and parfaits. And guess what? You can use your meal swipes and dining dollars here too! So why not try it out? If not for the delicious lunch options then instead, so you can tell your mom that you’ve been eating your veggies while you’ve been away.

Best lunch spot after a day out on the town

A day strolling around town can leave you feeling parched and hungry. We’ve got you covered. Aspen Deli, located at 20 N Beaver St, has a sandwich option for everybody. From their classic menu favorites like the Babbitt (a standard, delicious Italian sandwich) and the Southwest Turkey Panini to their weekly specials, you won’t walk away disappointed. Oh, and don’t forget to try their house brewed tropical iced tea! The perfect addition to an already perfectly crafted sandwich or wrap.

Best places for a dinner date

Feeling a little fancy? We recommend Josephine’s Modern American Bistro (503 N Humphreys St) to add that extra “oomph” to your date night, anniversary or special occasion. With a cozy but classy setting inside and a delightful menu of dinner options as well as drinks, we’re sure you’ll be impressed. However, if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly date night option, never fear! Flagstaff has plenty of those as well! Dara Thai, located at 14 S San Francisco St, provides a comprehensive menu of all of the fan favorites when it comes to Thai cuisine as well as a perfect date night atmosphere, without the budget constraints.

Best dinner spots for when your parents come to visit

Parents in town? Well look no further than Beaver Street Brewery (11 S Beaver St) and The Lumberyard Brewing Co. (5 S San Francisco St). Beaver Street Brewery provides a homey atmosphere as well as house-brewed beer and wood-fired pizza. No family arguments here because the brewery’s menu houses an extensive selection of both familiar comfort food and what is sure to be new favorites. The Lumberyard also provides a wide variety of dinner options alongside its notorious Yard Jars (signature cocktails in massive mason jars).

Best cheap drinks

Let’s be honest, the broke college student cliché isn’t so much a cliché as it is a reality. That doesn’t mean you can’t go out with your friends and grab a couple drinks without breaking the bank! For cheap drinks we recommend visiting the Museum Club on a Wednesday night for dancing and dime beers. A Coors draft beer will only cost you a dime (yes we literally mean 10 cents!). If beer isn’t your thing, the Museum Club also offers two dollar well drinks on Wednesdays. But if you’re looking for a more relaxed night out with friends, you can never go wrong with six dollar margaritas at Chili’s!

Best place to blow your dining dollars

Every NAU student knows, there comes a day when you realize you’ve got a lot more Dining Dollars left on your account than you’ll be able to reasonably use up. The key word there is REASONABLY. Celebrate all your (hopefully) hard work and splurge on dinner at the 1899 Bar and Grill (307 W Dupont Ave) on North Campus. Go ahead and order that steak or salmon you’ve been craving all semester along with a crème brulee to top it all off!

Best bar for Tequila Sunrise

Though it is perhaps not a favorite of locals, Tequila Sunrise has become a tradition for many NAU students. Seeing college students awake and walking about town before 10:00 a.m. isn’t a typical occurrence, unless of course tequila and other early morning cocktail specials are involved. The Mayor, located downtown on 101 S San Francisco St, is one of the local bars that has become known for its Tequila Sunrise celebrations over the years. With DJs and drink specials starting at 6:00 a.m., it’s no surprise that it attracts many of those college students keeping the boozy tradition alive.

ENJOYING THE OUTDOORS

Best place to just get outside

Need some fresh air without the commitment of a five mile hike? Then we recommend taking a stroll around Buffalo Park (2400 N Gemini Rd). Though the scenery is beautiful any time of the year, it is especially scenic in the late summer months as the fields come alive with blooming sunflowers.

Best hike for bragging rights

Humphrey’s Peak: The highest natural peak in Arizona and an immediate bragging point for any hiker who’s conquered it. Humphrey’s involves a 10 mile round trip trail, which typically lasts between five and eight hours. Beginning at the Snowbowl parking lot (9300 N Snowbowl Rd), hikers will ascend 3,343 feet while on the trail. At the peak, hikers will find themselves at a total elevation of 12,635 feet. This hike is not for the inexperienced, and those attempting it should expect steep inclines, the possibility of harsh weather and obstacles such as fallen trees along the way. In the colder months, snow and ice along the steep trail create extremely hazardous hiking conditions as well. Those able to make the trek to the summit are rewarded with 360 degree views of Flagstaff and the surrounding areas. However, there are a multitude of hiking trails in Northern Arizona so if you’re interested in hiking without obliterating your legs and lungs just yet, we recommend you check out some of the surrounding trails first!

Best place for stargazing

As a dark sky city, Flagstaff has countless places to appreciate the beauty of the night sky. Buffalo Park and Lake Mary are just a couple of the best places in town to stargaze. When the moon is full it casts a beautiful glow on Lake Mary that makes up for the fact that it outshines the stars on those nights.The Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition also hosts its annual Flagstaff Star Party at Buffalo Park to showcase the night sky in all its glory.

Best place to catch the sunset

If you’re someone who loves chasing sunsets no matter where you are, Flagstaff definitely has something for you as well. Lake Mary and Mormon Lake both provide picturesque views of Flagstaff’s beautiful sunsets. Snowbowl and Buffalo Park are also fan favorites for some scenic sunsets that never get old. Hoping for some golden-hour photo opportunities but you’re stuck on campus? Well, there’s a reason so many seniors take their graduation photos in North Quad each year. It gets a stunning glow during sunset on most evenings.

Best place to see fall colors

Drive the winding road up to the Snowbowl parking lot and hike the Aspen Nature Loop. This trail begins by weaving its way through a beautiful grove of aspen trees that won’t disappoint when it comes to fall foliage. However, if you don’t mind a dirt road, Schultz Tank is also a great place to see the leaves change this fall.

Best place to see dogs when you miss your own

Missing your pup already? Downtown Flagstaff is very dog-friendly! You’ll likely see several dogs just by taking a stroll around town — especially on the weekend. If you’re hungry, the Toasted Owl Café has a dog-friendly patio that always has an abundance of pups in attendance. However, if you’re looking for a more hands-on and rewarding experience, our local shelters — Coconino Humane (3501 E Butler Ave) and High Country Humane (11665 N, 11665 US-89) — are always looking for volunteers.

EXPLORE OFF-CAMPUS

Best budget-friendly weekend activities

So it’s your first weekend in Flagstaff and you’re not swamped with homework yet, so you’re looking for something to do. Downtown Flagstaff offers so many budget-friendly weekend activities that you are sure to find something you’re interested in! On the first Friday of each month, the town holds the First Friday Art Walk. Take some friends and head downtown to peruse some of the beautiful pieces crafted by local artists and enjoy the lively atmosphere of Downtown at the start of every month! The Sunday Farmer’s Market, located in the parking lot adjacent to city hall, is another town favorite and a great way to spend your morning. The Orpheum Theater (15 W Aspen Ave) also puts on some great events and performances throughout the year that are typically affordable and only a short walk or drive from campus. The Downtown Flagstaff Calendar is always full of other free or low-cost activities to take part in!

Best spot to get your first tattoo/piercing now that you don’t live with your parents

We’ve all heard about the typical first semester college student who comes home for winter break with at least one new piercing or tattoo — if not both. All we recommend is to do at least a little bit of research first. Avail Tattoo (2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd) and Mirror Gallery (608 N Humphreys St) are just a couple of the many tattoo shops that dot the city of Flagstaff, so there’s no question that you’ll find your perfect artist. However, if you’re looking for a piercing to signify your first few months of independence, we recommend Woody’s Old School Tattoos & Piercings at 123 S San Francisco St. Woody’s offers a clean, relaxed environment and their piercer, Dan Duke, provides quality piercings for a price that won’t leave your bank account bone-dry. If you’re with friends looking to get a tattoo instead of a piercing, you’re in luck! Woody’s also provides tattoos from several different artists within the shop.