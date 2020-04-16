Staying inside your four cornered room: Local musician Jordan Butler talks coronavirus cancellations, creativity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is the fourth in an ongoing series exploring the lives of artists and community organizers during the coronavirus pandemic. If you know of someone or are yourself a musician, artist, organizer, filmmaker, author, etc. and want to chat, send an email to sconrad@flaglive.com.

For the past month, Jordan Butler has been working to establish a new routine. He tries to wake up and get out of bed early. He makes coffee, then gradually finds his way into his home studio to see where he left off from the previous day’s recording—there he might practice some piano or leave and take a walk, get outside so as not to “burn out” in a time that has changed everyone’s lives.

The local musician, singer, guitarist and songwriter for Four Cornered Room, keyboardist for Proud Mother and contributor to a handful of other Flagstaff bands, lives alone, so when Four Cornered Room meets to track the songs for their upcoming album, it’s a welcome distraction and important way to re-focus.

Four Cornered Room, rounded out by Thomas Sypkens (bass), Ceta Singley (keyboard) and Cayson Morrison (drums), was on the brink of releasing the new album this spring. Then all their gigs were canceled. It’s not a new story, nor one in any way confined to the four piece-psychedelic soul-meets-rock band, yet it still takes a toll.