Staying inside your four cornered room: Jordan Butler talks coronavirus cancellations, creativity

This is the fourth in an ongoing series exploring the lives of artists and community organizers during the coronavirus pandemic. If you know of someone or are yourself a musician, artist, organizer, filmmaker, author, etc. and want to chat, send an email to sconrad@flaglive.com.
For the past month, Jordan Butler has been working to establish a new routine. He tries to wake up and get out of bed early. He makes coffee, then gradually finds his way into his home studio to see where he left off from the previous day’s recording—there he might practice some piano or leave and take a walk, get outside so as not to “burn out” in a time that has changed everyone’s lives.
The local musician, singer, guitarist and songwriter for Four Cornered Room, keyboardist for Proud Mother and contributor to a handful of other Flagstaff bands, lives alone, so when Four Cornered Room meets to track the songs for their upcoming album, it’s a welcome distraction and important way to re-focus.
Four Cornered Room, rounded out by Thomas Sypkens (bass), Ceta Singley (keyboard) and Cayson Morrison (drums), was on the brink of releasing the new album this spring. Then all their gigs were canceled. It’s not a new story, nor one in any way confined to the four piece-psychedelic soul-meets-rock band, yet it still takes a toll.
“I had quite a few gigs canceled or postponed, some private parties, The Flagstaff Music Festival, a trip to Phoenix canceled, a show at Flag Brew,” Butler says. “I play in about five to seven different projects and play a pretty broad range of gigs, from bars and basements to country clubs and restaurants.”
Though the cancellations didn’t affect Four Cornered Room too drastically financially, Butler says, individually he is out of several good paying gigs with other bands. He works a day job at REI, but has been furloughed through July 1.
“I actually just applied for unemployment this morning,” Butler says.
In just a few short weeks, the ever-growing spread of COVID-19 has sent waves through the music community. While the cancellation of shows and other such gatherings is necessary to contain the virus, it is eating away at musicians’ livelihood.
According to a report from the Creative Independent, more than two thirds of musicians reported music related earnings accounted for 0 percent to 20 percent of their income. But when asked about their main source of income as a musician, performing was by far the top answer.
“My income from music can fluctuate significantly month to month. Sometimes it pays the rent, sometimes it’s the coffee fund,” Butler says.
He estimates that shows account for roughly 15 percent of his overall income.
Butler, like others, has also seen the ways in which closures and gig cancellations have affected social life, something akin to what fellow Flagstaff musician Sean Golightly calls his “lifeblood.”
“As a local musician, and for me personally, I notice being less social, and I realize how much of my time I spend with other musicians at band practices and going to see live music/art related events,” Butler says. “I’ve never been through a pandemic so it’s a new experience for me, it feels like all has frozen in a way. I don't know what day it is sometimes.”
The only potential silver lining, he says, is now having the time to re-focus and spend concentrated time on creating.
“I’m usually really busy with music,” Butler says. “So I’m getting to breathe a little bit and focus on Four Cornered Room more and also the songs I do on my own. Without going to work or other band practices I’ve been able to settle down and focus more on this project, and other members of the band have had similar opportunities.”
The new Four Cornered Room album is set to be the band’s third release following 2017’s The Wonderful Sounds of Life and the self-titled Four Cornered Room, which the band dropped in late 2016.
The four members have taken to recording the album, just 10 tracks long, in Butler’s home studio space. With drums and bass tracks behind them, they are now beginning to add vocals and keyboards. A number of songs on the album are already one or two years old, others, brand new.
“I was inspired by many friends and peers to home record,” Butler says as to why the band decided not to work with an outside studio—something that has proven to be a good idea in light of the current health crisis. “They encouraged me a lot and offered to help out with gear. I became more comfortable with the idea, read some books and here we are.”
The album, yet to be named, will also be the first record that is fully multi-tracked whereas past releases have been strictly recorded live. The band hopes to release it in the fall.
No artists would be such if they weren’t informed also by the world around them and Butler says he has been writing several songs that have taken shape as a result of current circumstances—mostly for his solo project.
“I wrote a song about appreciating what’s near to you, what’s right outside or around the corner,” he says.
Called “Little Yard,” the tune was inspired by staying home a lot as of late and is available on Butler’s Bandcamp.
“I’m [also] working on a tune right now about feeling distance, the feeling of something coming back to you. Simple stuff but meaningful,” he says. “Trying to capture a feeling in a song that many can relate to and interpret for their own.”
To listen to Four Cornered Room and stay up to date on all the band is doing, head to www.fourcorneredroom.bandcamp.com/. To hear Butler’s song “Little Yard” as well as his solo work, visit Jordanplaysguitar.bandcamp.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!