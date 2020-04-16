Staying inside your four cornered room: Jordan Butler talks coronavirus cancellations, creativity

“As a local musician, and for me personally, I notice being less social, and I realize how much of my time I spend with other musicians at band practices and going to see live music/art related events,” Butler says. “I’ve never been through a pandemic so it’s a new experience for me, it feels like all has frozen in a way. I don't know what day it is sometimes.”

The only potential silver lining, he says, is now having the time to re-focus and spend concentrated time on creating.

“I’m usually really busy with music,” Butler says. “So I’m getting to breathe a little bit and focus on Four Cornered Room more and also the songs I do on my own. Without going to work or other band practices I’ve been able to settle down and focus more on this project, and other members of the band have had similar opportunities.”

The new Four Cornered Room album is set to be the band’s third release following 2017’s The Wonderful Sounds of Life and the self-titled Four Cornered Room, which the band dropped in late 2016.

The four members have taken to recording the album, just 10 tracks long, in Butler’s home studio space. With drums and bass tracks behind them, they are now beginning to add vocals and keyboards. A number of songs on the album are already one or two years old, others, brand new.