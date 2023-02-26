“I love hearing a room of people groan after they realize I’ve told a joke,” Flagstaff Team Trivia host Kevin Iannone says. “I really love our audience and watching people interact with each other.”

Iannone co-hosts trivia with Flagstaff Team Trivia founder Carly Banks. Flagstaff Team Trivia is a two-hour, fast-paced event with six rounds of five questions. Some rounds challenge players’ knowledge of general topics like sports or pop culture, but other rounds test the senses like the sound round where trivia groups must use their ears to sleuth out different audio bits. Prizes for the top three teams include gift cards to the bar and Bookmans Entertainment Exchange. Other small prizes are awarded throughout the night.

Flagstaff Team Trivia Intro Your browser does not support the audio element.

“It means a lot of writing on our end, because we have a lot of material being asked in the night,” says Iannone. “I think folks who really like to get quizzed and have a variation in what they’re being quizzed on get a lot there.”

What began as a way to coax people up to the Weatherford Hotel bar, where Banks once worked, has led Iannone and her to Uptown Pubhouse, where they began their weekly trivia night together in 2015. They currently host trivia nights on the first Wednesday of the month with February’s trivia night registering as one of their largest nights with thirty-nine teams.

“I thought it would be fun to create a trivia environment that would appeal to all people by doing it earlier in the evening and catering questions that could reach every generation,” Banks says. “We kind of tried it as a trial for a couple weeks. The first trivia we had had three teams, so everybody got placed. It just slowly kept growing, and we eventually had to move. Word kept spreading, and it turned into a pretty eventful, fun night.”

Just down the street, Michael Williams, the Master of Brewtality himself, escapes the crypt to host Thirsty Thursday Trivia at Dark Sky Brewing Company. Free to play, the trivia consists of four to six rounds with a finish-the-lyric round that involves a little singing to win. Prizes for the top three teams include a free round of beers for first place teams and coupons for flights or discounts. Stickers and swag are given away throughout the event.

Mike Williams Introduction Your browser does not support the audio element.

“I’m a motormouth. I never shut up,” says Williams. “It just seemed natural. I just love learning stuff, random facts and silly nonsense. It’ll keep you sharp and offset the beer.”

Williams began his journey with trivia, similar to Banks and Iannone, at Historic Brewing as a way to bring patrons in on slower weeknights before moving to Dark Sky Brewing with his partner. He felt a natural transition into trivia and has been hosting a packed Thirsty Thursdays for the past six years. He sometimes co-hosts with shadow puppeteer, Bender.

“It’s completely random. We throw together everything we like,” says Williams. “There’s really no rules. It’s all just for fun. We keep it loose because we want it to feel organic. This is a kind of Dionysian expression about how life should be: full of participatory fun.”

Regardless of the trivia, locals come out for a good time. Many regulars have helped turn slow nights into regularly attended days that turned into years. When COVID struck in March in 2020, it put a stop to gathering.

“COVID happened really fast. We had a huge trivia night on the Wednesday before shutdowns, and the next week, they were like ‘You can’t be around people,’” says Banks. “We pride ourselves on providing weekly entertainment for all of our trivia players. We wanted to keep that up, so what started as a couple of weeks ended up being over a year and a half of online trivia. It was a lot. It was probably more than what we bargained for, but for months, we were doing it.”

Iannone says, “We kept something normal, and it helped us challenge ourselves to do it in a different format. It was fun, and it expanded it to all over the country. We ended up getting people from all over. There were folks who were getting in touch with us from Iowa and Minnesota. We had some Canadians show up one time. We’re back, and it was a heck of a ride.”

This isn’t the first time that trivia goers surprised their hosts. Banks, Iannone and Williams recall a few memories that have stuck with them about their trivia teams.

Iannone remembers one player who arrived to play alone for the five point bonus for small teams. “For a long time he was killing it and placing,” says Iannone. “And then he started teaming up with other players. He lost his five point bonus, but you could see how fun he was having with other people.”

“It was like all of a sudden he gave up those extra five points to make friends. It was really cool to watch. It’s like this job has turned into friendships for a lot of these people which was really cool,” says Banks.

“Back in the day we used to solve ties with leg wrestling. It was people in their thirties trying to wrestle each other over for a beer. We’d run into people from the week before who have been like, ‘Wow, I really screwed my back up, but it was all in fun,’” says Williams. “In the event of a tie now, we might have a nerf gun shootout or who can chug a beer the fastest.”

Surprising Teachers Your browser does not support the audio element.

While winning is great, it sounds like fun is prioritized above prizes at each of these events. Trivia is also hosted in several other places, such as the Lumberyard Tap Room and Grille and Hops on Birch.

“There’s lots of ways to go out and have drinks,” says Iannone, “but this is one way to test your brain stuff and start discussion. I can’t believe how many conversations have started because of a question I asked.”

Banks says, “Some people come to win and some people come to have fun. I think either is great. We put a lot of time and energy into this. I consider so many of our players friends and so I think just kind of having that fun, exciting, environment to connect with all of these familiar faces again is something I genuinely look forward to every month and week that we do trivia.”

You can sign up for Flagstaff Team Trivia at Uptown Pubhouse at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month and are available for hire at functions of your own. Thirsty Thursday Trivia will be held every Thursday at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Dark Sky Brewing Company.

So You Live Here? is a limited series featuring You! Capturing the lives and loves of locals.