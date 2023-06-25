Flagstaff’s population is nearly 80,000. Year round, this number fluctuates as students move in and out of the city and as those who visit fall in love with the people and places and wind up staying longer as a result. As part of the ecosystem of Flagstaff and as reported in the latest census, many people work in places that serve education and tourism efforts, and when they aren’t working, they participate in community making that comes from these spaces, which looks different for everyone involved.

For many, community making involves being in spaces with alcohol: galleries, bars, music, outdoor activities and many others. Entertainment venues often offer drinks like soda but have little variety in their non-alcoholic options. On average, a bar in Flagstaff carries anywhere from one to five non-alcoholic beers if they carry any at all and a mocktail menu or mocktail by request. There are currently no brewers in town creating non-alcoholic beers due, most likely, to the tricky process of making the non-alcoholic beer itself.

“Living in Flagstaff definitely makes it tricky,” one community member who has lived without alcohol for eight years says. “I think Flagstaff is relatively small, and there's not a lot to do. There's nature and trees, but you can only look at trees for so long before you crave something else.”

Spaces that provide a way to community-make inside often are spaces that center on discussion, gaming, community and art or youth-centric events.

“I feel it would be a creative exercise for Flagstaff to open up the art and performance beyond just a party scene,” says a local writer and musician. “Sobriety is very important to my identity, and it’s certainly an isolating factor here in town.”

A bartender and her partner who no longer drinks add, “We don't go out and socialize as much, but it doesn't bother us at all. Living in Flagstaff with this choice has been pretty easy for us. I feel so much more capable of handling problems at all times. We grow together and have more genuine quality time.”

It feels there is a trend towards creating spaces without alcohol, including music and theater venues. While many venues and organizations offer some form of non-alcoholic beverage, there are a few venues without alcohol allowed. The Hive is one place that specifically provides a space for musicians and particularly all ages, which entails no alcohol.

“As someone who grew up in Flagstaff, there were little to no spaces for those under 21 and 18. The primary motivation and inspiration for The Hive was to create a space for all-ages crowds,” says Alec Tippet of The Hive.

As Flagstaff, both a small town full of people who live and grow up here and a college town, continues to grow into a space of inclusivity, creativity and diversity there are resources for those that are in need of a community to support their choices such as the Flagstaff Intergroup or the Alano Club that is always available through their hotline and holds meetings daily. Coconino County website offers a plethora of resources, including hotlinks and phone-lines. There are spaces and resources continually growing to be inclusive for all.