“I never imagined that I would have pursued selling my art seriously. I feel so grateful to have a community here that wants me to succeed and encourages me to push myself further than I imagined,” says artist Haley Jacoby.

Jacoby is a ceramicist and metalsmith who loves to make functional art. She’s most recognized for her unique bolo ties and nose mugs.

“My dad is a potter, so I suppose some of my love for clay is genetic, but I never really started making my own work or developing a strong interest until college,” says Jacoby. “My love for working with metal began in college. I fell in love with the process and enjoyed how much it challenged me. One of my first friends when I moved to Flagstaff was a jeweler, and she encouraged me to get back into it.”

She began selling her artwork in 2020 after a ceramics class left her with too many pieces to keep. She began posting her pieces via Instagram story sales and soon became a regular at art markets and farmer’s markets.

“After that, I was inspired to continue making things to sell and was met with so much support from my friends and family,” says Jacoby. “Recently, I met another local potter who I had found online. We got to talking, and she confessed to me that she had seen my work in a local cafe after just moving here. She had taken a pause on her business and to see that someone else was selling their pottery in town encouraged her to do the same. To know that I inspired someone else to continue pursuing their own business makes me feel fulfilled and reminds me that what I do is not always for the sale, but for how I can impact others around me with my art.”

Visibility and community are a big part of Flagstaff. According to Forbes in their December 2022 report, there are over 33.2 million small businesses in America, many of which are run by a team smaller than ten and many beginning or continuing forward with just one person. Just a drive around town will show you that there seem to be more independently owned, small businesses than large national chains.

One of those small businesses is Peak Scents which can be found off of Butler Avenue. DeeAnn Tracy opened the retail space for her business in 2021 but began selling her products wholesale in the nineties and later online after she was inspired by her mother, Phyllis Hogan of Winter Sun. What began as a passion for natural skincare became her profession.

“I’m really motivated for my passion for healthy living,” says Tracy. “I had studied at the Southwest School of Botanical Medicine, and I remember my teacher talking about natural skincare because there weren't a lot of products available. And he could foresee a big trend moving in that direction. Once I started making products, I knew right away, this is my passion.”

Tracy began creating products for customers and friends while managing Winter Sun and working in the outdoor community as a river guide. She recognized a need for natural skincare especially in the outdoors and used the harsh conditions for guiding as a way to test out her products. If it could work for days at the bottom of the canyon, then it would work anywhere.

“My first successes were getting my products on the shelves of whole-food stores,” says Tracy. “That gave me the empowerment to keep going because I knew that it wasn’t just my community that was loving it, it was going to a bigger audience who also loved it. I knew nothing and had to teach myself everything about entrepreneurship. I learned a lot from my mom, but she never did wholesale. So I had to navigate that whole system.”

“I feel incredibly blessed to be in this community. It would be hard to be a small business without the community support here in Flagstaff,” says Tracy.

Currently, Tracy is implementing a focus on sustainability and offers refills at her retail location. In partnership with the Desert Refillery, she also has household products available for refill as well. This would not have been possible without the support that led her and her team of five to having a physical location so many years in the making.

With a population just over 70,000 with transient students from Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff can feel both large and small. For writer, landlord and tow-truck company owner Jesse Sensibar, the past three decades have felt like a tight-knit community, and because of that, he has found success in Flagstaff. Whether finding himself in the right place at the right time, or finding support in surprising areas, he recognizes the need to support the community just as much as he receives support.

“Because I grew up in a big city, I’ve come to value personal relationships with people,” says Sensibar. “Your business model doesn’t work unless you’re paying your employees. If you can’t pay your employees to make ends meet, that might work for you but it doesn’t work for the community.”

Sensibar learned over the years that he loves to be his own boss. Not all people want to work under others, and he proves that knowing this about yourself is vital to doing what you love. Since finishing his degree, he still comes back to towing after a tenant sold him his most recent tow-truck company where he is less hands on than twenty years ago.

“It’s hard work. It takes a lot of time, and it becomes a part of you. You have to not be afraid to fail. The first time I went into business for myself, it was a failure for me but a success for the person who owns it now,” says Sensibar. “I think before you try it, take a hard look at yourself and ask yourself if you want to devote yourself to this for a while. Are you able to know what you’re good at and what you’re not good at?”

“Keep your chin up. The best thing I ever did was find a mentor that has helped me so much with business. I’m an herbalist, I love the creating part of it but having a business coach has been invaluable,” says Tracy.

Jacoby advises not to compare your successes and to remind yourself the reason you’re still doing what you do.

“You are your own competition and you can be successful if you keep trying,” says Jacoby. “The ebbs and flows of running a small business, especially in the first few years, are big and the emotions fluctuate. Some days, you make very little to no sales, and some days you leave with so much joy and excitement from sales you made and people you met.”

Find Tracy’s natural skincare products at Peak Scents’ retail location and online. Jacoby’s artwork can be found on her website haleyjacobyart.com or on Instagram @haleyjacobyart. Find Sensibar’s books, which touches on his time as a tow truck driver, on Tolsun Books’ website.

So You Live Here? is a limited series featuring You! Capturing the lives and loves of locals.