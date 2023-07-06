In 2018, I began writing for the Crows on a Cloud column in Flag Live and then pursued a bi-monthly column in the print edition called “The Art of”. This series focused on artists and makers in Flagstaff from painters to blacksmiths to musicians and videographers. This community felt so unique, and to be able to highlight these community members doing amazing things in the paper that sat near coffee shops, in hotels, around the grocery store and everywhere a news stand could fit? Incredible that the world was so accepting of the printed word. I shared that same printed space with Nicole Walker, who became a friend and advocate of writing in Flagstaff.

“I love writing my column,” says Nicole Walker, columnist for Flag Live. “I know I make some people mad, but I hope I make most people think, or at least laugh.”

Walker began writing for Flagstaff Live! in 2017 with her column, “Letters to Governor Ducey” in which she brought the very personal and intimate life of living in Flagstaff or commenting on the everyday life of cats, snowfall, fishing and more to the attention of real issues occurring in education.

Walker currently writes a column titled “Nicole’s Impossibly Possible Ideas”, where she furthers her mission to create a Flagstaff where everyone is housed, students are treated with equity and where the environment and climate are protected. While not originally from Flagstaff, Walker becomes more a part of the Flagstaff we call home with every column.

Adrian Skabelund, an Environment and City reporter, grew up in Flagstaff and has been a witness to many of the changes in the city. He began writing as a reporter for the Arizona Daily Sun in 2018 with a brief year break while working with Americorp and has written in areas of city, crime, environment and community.

“It’s interesting to write about the place you live in and grew up in,” says Skabelund. “Writing for the paper, and I think reading the paper constantly can create a similar feeling, gives you a truly multifaceted picture of the community in which you live. Growing up, I never read local news, and as such – although I felt all the larger trends and events that shaped my community – I didn’t know much about them or why they were happening. Writing for the paper has certainly changed that.”

Stacy Murison, writer and teacher at Northern Arizona University, began writing for the Letters from Home column in 2018.

“I was really humbled to pick up my pen to be a part of my favorite group of writers in Flag – Darcy Falk, Tony Norris, Laura Kelly, and Shonto Begay, to name a few,” says Murison. “One of my first essays had me contemplating the meaning of ‘home,’ and I've been on a roll ever since!”

For many, Flagstaff is home. Home takes on so many different connotations, and these three writers are tackling it in different ways, writing for a community they walk into every day.

“It's made me look at Flagstaff in a different way, for sure. The connections I have here – with people and with nature – are deeper and more authentic than what I've previously experienced,” says Murison. “My writing became more philosophical but also more critical, of myself and the world around me. If I wasn't writing this column, I'm not sure that I would be able to express how deeply I feel about this place and my orientation to it. It's made me a better, more thoughtful, person.”

Skabelund says, “Maybe I am more ingrained in my community than I once was. My views on various issues have certainly evolved as I’ve come to learn more about them through the act of reporting and writing. I am both more aware of my weaknesses as a writer and reporter, and more confident in my judgment and craft. Some of the highest highs I have had in my life have been while writing for the paper, as have some of my lowest lows. Some of those, on both ends, may have been a result of writing and working in this field. I expect that to continue, but I do believe the arc of the universe usually bends in a positive direction.”

Media outlets since the onset of pandemic have lowered their output of printed editions, choosing to become more digital. Flag Live still prints once a month rather than weekly and the Daily Sun has moved to three days a week, printed and sent through the post office. While we will miss the printed edition hitting our doorsteps, we can still read about the community online and hope others will continue to read as well.

“My life has changed for the better because I feel like I'm making new connections both in my writing and in this beautiful town of ours,” says Walker. “I love that people come up to me in town and tell me they read my column and love it. I feel like I'm contributing to the community by giving us some common ground to discuss.”

Murison says, “The small connections I've made around town have been life-affirming. I love hearing from people who have read one of my columns who have their own stories to share. One of my most popular columns was about trying to keep a calendar. I loved hearing from folks who had different levels of success and could relate to the struggle of staying organized. I can't imagine not having these connections anymore.”

Skabelund says, “I do hope to help shape and improve the community in which I grew up and love, simply by doing what I can to provide an accurate picture of an issue or event. And in a selfish way, it is fun to be connected to so many facets of the community.”

Without the platform our local newspapers provide, our community would perhaps be a little less connected, a little less like home. I am grateful for you, dear readers, as you continue to support and read the words of those that live and observe around you.

So You Live Here? is a limited series featuring You! Capturing the lives and loves of locals.