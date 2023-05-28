Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“I’m a very happy person in the summer,” says Meg Kabotie Adakai, manager of the Community Farmer’s Market. “I love that I can get everything I need from the farmer’s market for six months of the year.”

Kabotie Adakai has been the manager of the Flagstaff Community Markets since 2020. She began working with the market first under Deanita’s Cocinita, selling specialty lemonades and sweet drinks. The market itself was started in 2000 by Art Babbit just south of the train tracks with around ten vendors in what is now the Downtown Connection Center. Now on its busiest day this year, the market will service over one hundred different vendors from around Flagstaff and Arizona. The market has steadily grown throughout the past two decades, helping to establish the Flag Flea Urban Market with Andres Adauto and the Wednesday Night Community Markets.

“I really believe in and love my community,” says Kabodie Adakai. “Every year that I’ve been in this role, it gets a little bit easier. It’s going to be an epic summer for growing and being outdoors. The farmer’s markets already this season have been so vibrant and so busy.”

In 2020, much of the market had to be revisited in order to comply with pandemic related shutdowns and regulations. Being her first year with the market in the capacity of a managerial role, Kabotie Adakai learned about the different ways the market could still reach out to the community and worked to innovate different ways that local vendors could still benefit from participating in the market. Whether it was working with vendors to sell online or limiting the capacity of shoppers during market hours, the farmers market continued to provide.

“When we reopened in 2021 as a regular market, it was increasingly visible how valuable our local growers are. It was really empowering to feel like we could still provide food from our local area,” says Kabotie Adakai. “I think that some people think that it’s impossible to grow food here because of the high elevation and extreme weather, but we have local farms like Forestdale Farm and Tree A’Lolly Farm and they’re producing food year long. It’s really cool to show people that you can grow so much here.”

There are plenty of ways to participate in the Sunday Farmers market, as well. For the backyard grower, you can link up with FoodLink, an organization that offers a booth and space for small growers without the registration fees. Or if you’re a community organization, the market offers a rotating space for your organization to be alongside so many of the vendors. Kabotie Adakai and her team even offer a trial spot for those who ask.

John, of the Arizona Mushroom Company, drives up from Payson with his wife Lorian to sell.

He says, “We love coming to the market because there’s a lot of nice people. Our mission is that people have food and eat food, like real food. And mushrooms are real food. We have a mushroom farm, and we grow a hundred or so pounds of mushrooms to sell each market. It’s our third year being here.”

Another vendor, Jacques Cazaubon Seronde of Bluebird Farms agrees, “It’s awesome to be able to participate in the community and provide as much love and care for the food that we grow as everyone here. Everyone from BlueBird farms is from Flagstaff, so it’s a great way to keep the food cycle as close as possible to everyone in our neighborhoods.”

And it’s not just farmers or growers who are showing up to sell. Artists and creators are also included. Local artist Chiara Skabelund regularly appears with her hand woven tea towels and hand printed goods.

“I think it’s a great way to be a part of the community and get my artwork out,” says Skabelund of selling in the market. “It’s been really exciting to see locals and new people experience my work.”

Kabotie Adakai says, “We do keep everything Arizona based at our farmer’s market. Having a farmer’s market in Flagstaff is a reflection of how amazing Flagstaff is–culturally and geographically. If you drive fifteen miles in any direction, it feels very different.”

For anyone wanting to start their own market, Kabotie Adakai suggests doing it. Many of the growers that currently sell at the market are beginning to start their own in different areas all around Flagstaff.

“If you plan on starting a market, appreciate the vendors and how much work it takes for them to be there,” says Kabotie Adakai. “For some vendors, they drive two or three hours after working eighty hours the week before. Show up for them as much as they show up for you.”

You can find these vendors and Kabotie Adakai at the market on most Sundays throughout the coming warm months. Find the schedule on the farmer’s market website for more information or follow them on social media.

So You Live Here? is a limited series featuring You! Capturing the lives and loves of locals.