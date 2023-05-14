“Flagstaff has the most incredible women,” says Rae Hernandez, co-owner of the Western Post. “They’re incredibly strong, smart and compassionate.”

Hernandez is the mother to her young toddler Javier and step-daughters Ella and Camille. When she is not with her family, she works as a Senior Support Specialist helping assist and assess risks and malpractices, co-owns the Western Post and serves as an events manager with Peak Events. Having lived in Flagstaff for over 20 years, she’s dedicated a lot of time to fundraising, advocating and initiating programs for the benefits of others such as bringing her involvement with Special Olympics to Snowbowl’s Ski School to help develop their adaptive sports programs.

“It’s really important to me to remain involved with the community and culture of Flagstaff, promoting that in any way I can. Especially when our community needs help,” says Hernandez. “Sometimes it’s a little overwhelming, especially as I’ve become a mother to balance that. I’ve taken a step back a little bit in the last two to three years since having my son, but I have a really hard time walking away from it when the community needs help. I feel very strongly about doing something.”

Rae Hernandez discusses the challenges of finding balance and the rewards of living in Flagstaff Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hernandez’s passion for community stems from her upbringing in a large family. Being one of seven children, the need to be surrounded by family, biological or not, has shaped her life.

“I never thought as much about getting married as I was getting into my late twenties and thirties as I did about the importance of having children,” says Hernandez. “Relationships weren’t as important to me, I was delighted with where my life was going, and I was just starting to think about having kids, regardless of if I had a partner.”

Hernadez met her now-husband Dave Herndandez and fell in love. With her husband, Hernandez now had two step-daughters that she helps co-parent. A couple of years later, she and her husband had their son. Her job in risks and malpractice allows her to work early in the morning before beginning the day with her children. Her large family and circle of friends allow her to keep organized and balanced.

“We’re very lucky that we not only have our close family but we also have a ton of friends and support in town. My mom, who now lives with us, would always say, ‘You can call me with anything, I’m always here for you.’ She always kept it real, and I didn’t feel pressured to be anyone other than my authentic self with my mom. Mothering is hard. It’s just a matter of being patient and finding a way to love and co-exist together and support one another especially with young children. It’s about being open and listening and recognizing their feelings,” says Hernandez.

Hernandez is a step mother as well, and believes that love and patience are the key to raising children. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Emily Bannon, freelance writer and mother to two, agrees with Hernandez.

“Being a parent is both amazing and really hard, and you’re probably doing a lot better than you think you are. But you’re going to make mistakes because you’re human, so don’t underestimate the value of apologizing to your kids when you make mistakes,” says Bannon. “They are tiny humans trying to learn how to regulate their emotions and navigate the world, and they are going to follow your example. And it can mean a lot to them to see that everyone makes mistakes, but what matters is how you move forward.”

In 2013, Bannon and her husband Jon found themselves unexpectedly expecting. They had always known that they wanted kids, and as they were preparing for the pregnancy, Bannon experienced a miscarriage at ten weeks. Non-profit organization March of Dimes, which is dedicated to advocating for healthy mothers and families, reports that 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage. Of those, around 80 percent happen within the first trimester.

“At the time I didn’t realize how common miscarriages actually are and, ironically, there can be a lot of loss in creating life,” says Bannon. “However, going through that loss made Jon and me realize that we wanted to have kids sooner rather than later, which led to our firstborn, Max.”

Max received a heart transplant five days after he was born, due to a congenital heart defect, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS).

“We received the diagnosis about his heart at the midpoint of my pregnancy, and we were fortunate to learn this information as early as we did so that we could make all the necessary plans and meet with the right medical teams. As my pregnancy progressed, his heart worsened and Jon and I were told that our options were either transplant or comfort care, and we chose transplant,” says Bannon. “We’ve been very lucky in a very difficult situation in many ways, such as with how quickly Max was matched with a donor heart and with the support we received from family, friends, and the Flagstaff community at large.”

Bannon doesn’t take good health or time with her kids for granted and enjoys every opportunity to spend time with them. In the past few years, Bannon has found it difficult to connect with others due to Max’s compromised immune system.

“We don’t have the luxury of being cavalier about COVID due to Max’s compromised immune system, so our lives have had to adapt to a new normal rather than revert back to our pre-COVID normal. As a result, being a mother has been very isolating and connecting with people in-person has been hard,” says Bannon. “However, Flagstaff also affords a lot of opportunities to spend time outside, which is nice to enjoy as a parent, even one that has to wear a mask and take extra precautions. Max loves to go on hikes and go stargazing, and these opportunities wouldn’t necessarily be afforded to us if we lived in other parts of the state.”

Dawn Tucker, aerial instructor, Executive Director of the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival and mother to 18-month-old Blake, agrees with Bannon on the opportunities the outdoors provides for her young son.

“Blake gets to play in the same forest that I played in when I was a kid. He gets to experience all the same things from my childhood, big alligator junipers and little climbing rocks,” Tucker says. “We have so much to relearn from them [babies]. Their sense of wonder at the world is amazing.”

Tucker moved to an area in Flagstaff shortly after realizing her house downtown was not in an area structured for children. Now she can access trails and parks with ease for Blake to grow up near, a life change Tucker may not have expected ten years before.

“I had never been in a partnership where I had any desire to be a parent before I met my husband,” says Tucker. “There’s a joke about how women just throw up once, then paint a barn in their overalls. That’s not what pregnancy is like.”

While pregnant with her son, Tucker continued teaching at Momentum Aerial, moving through the air on different trapeze apparatuses until she reached eight and a half months. This April, Tucker and Momentum Aerial community members held a discussion around being a pregnant aerialist; a video of which can be found on the Momentum Aerial YouTube to serve as a resource for anyone in need of it.

“It’s fascinating what the body does during pregnancy, and it’s different for every single woman,” says Tucker. “Aerial was the most empowering part of my pregnancy. Culturally, people at-large feel suddenly entitled to comment on your choices and on the shape of your body. That was so heartbreaking and infuriating for me while I was pregnant, but that never happened at Momentum. All the conversations about my body while I was pregnant were about how to support me or modify exercises for me. Being a mom can be so lonely and isolating and bizarre, so having whatever support network you can is vital.”

After giving birth, Tucker experienced postpartum depression (PPD), which became a topic alongside changing bodies during the discussion at Momentum. According to the National Library of Medicine, about one in seven women who give birth will experience PPD.

“Postpartum is the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever experienced. I don’t think there’s a way to feel it until you’re in it,” says Tucker. “Those first couple of months are so dark they’re so hard, and there’s obviously moments of wonder and love, but you can’t avoid the hormonal crash. You don’t really have control. It’s not like something bad happens and that’s what triggered it. This is the state you live in when you’re dealing with hormonal depression and anxiety. I have a lot more love and respect for people who manage that chronically. They’ve got to be the strongest, bravest people in the world.”

Dawn Tucker opens up to talk about the struggles of postpartum depression. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mothers at-large are incredibly resilient people. There is no one way to be a mother, and there is no path that looks the same. There are mothers not here in this article, mothers who are everyday heroes, who are busy, who are in need, mothers who are mothering in difficult situations, mothers who are still finding their community and those who are working to build it for them. There are mothers who navigate it alone, and mothers who are both young and old. There are mothers searching for a place to change the diaper and those who are looking to help their children live their best lives.

“You’re about to embark on the hardest and most worthwhile thing,” says Tucker. “Take it easy on yourself, however it goes. Support systems are the most important things, whoever that is. That’s one of the beautiful things about Flagstaff. If you ask anyone why they’re here, it’s not because it’s a cheap or easy place to live but because of the community here.”

“If you are a parent, remember that while being a parent is an incredibly important part of who you are, it’s not all you are,” says Bannon. “If you’re not a parent, but someone you love is, check in on them and talk to them about non-kid topics; feeling like a grownup for ten minutes can be such a relief.”

Tucker is amazed by her son's wonder for the world. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Find resources for motherhood, whether new or old, at various places around town. The Birth Collective, Flagstaff Mom Collective and Hope Cottage are just a few of many different spaces in Flagstaff to find more information on being a mother, finding a community or assistance.

