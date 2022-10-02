Sip back and relax: Oeno Wine Lounge is breaking the bar script

Previously known as Vino Loco, Oeno Wine Lounge was officially rebranded in February 2022. With a renovation, name change, new furniture and a fresh coat of paint, came also a change in mindset. With this new business plan, Oeno has become a wine lounge – a relaxing place for wine tasters, students working on homework, small groups chatting away and couples on romantic dates.

Oeno Wine Lounge owner Dara Wong, who has also owned Shift Kitchen and Bar for the past six years, has a passion for incorporating hospitality within her business plans. According to general manager Tyler McBride, Wong and the team wanted to create a space for students to learn about hospitality, wine and the restaurant industry when creating the Oeno brand. Even down to their name, hospitality and a personalized experience is woven in.

“Oeno is the Greek word for wine, and Oeno is also the Greek goddess known for turning water into wine,” McBride said. “Our owner, Dara, has a big focus on the hospitality side of the industry, as well as female empowerment and bringing young women into the industry, which is all a part of the name. We try to hire solely out of the Hotel & Restaurant Management school. I go into classes and speak, basically trying to recruit out of the classes. Most of our staff is young, personable, hospitality students who are trying to learn about management, wine and food and beverage skills.”

Previously, Vino Loco was open for 13 years. While similar to the current model, McBride said Oeno strives to have a personalized experience that other Flagstaff bars and lounges don’t often have. This means that everyone on the team is dedicated to creating a welcoming and comforting experience.

“You have a personal interaction with our bartenders,” McBride said. “They are all really knowledgeable and enthusiastic. They can answer questions and help create personalized tastings. We like to say we’re a bar that is striving to break the bar script. We take the bar service mentality and try to alter it. We try to come to you as often as we can, walk out behind the bar and ask how things are. We think that experience is really important.”

On the extensive menu, McBride said there are over 200 bottles to choose from. Beyond wine, the menu includes a small beer, mead and cider selection. Customers can also sip on curated cocktails and mocktails. When it comes to food, the menu created by Chef Christian Lowe, has some small bites, intended to pair with the beverage experience. This includes smoked olives, charcuterie boards and chocolates.

“The concept behind the entire menu is to please everyone,” McBride said. “It doesn’t matter what you like to drink or what you know about wine. When you walk through the door we’re prepared to help you have an incredible beverage experience. In our bottle selection, we try to be incredibly diversified and have options from all of the world. Things you’ve never heard of, or wine that no one else has ever tried.”

On a typical day, Oeno has a relaxed atmosphere. With its lounge aesthetic, McBride and the team hopes to become a place for patrons to relax. Paired with the day to day customers, Oeno offers wine tastings to the wine club every Thursday evening. Here, McBride brings in wine makers from all around the country to pour and discuss wine.

“It’s very relaxed here,” McBride said. “We have low seating, very lounge-esque. That’s one of the biggest changes we made from the previous owners and previous design. We brought in couches, loveseats and coffee tables. We want to be a place where students can come and study and we get a lot of small business meetings as well. We also have a lot of couples. During the day, it’s a really great place to have a glass of wine and a small bite, it’s pretty relaxed in here.”

To learn more about Oeno Wine Lounge, how to join the Wine Club, the menu and more, head over to oenoflg.com