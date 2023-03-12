Even if you don’t come from Irish heritage, St. Patrick’s Day is an opportunity for anyone to get all dressed up in green, wear a “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” tee and head out into town to taste some Irish beer and food. Flagstaff has some golden – pun intended – events and specials lined up this year.

Food & Drinks

St. Patrick’s Day is most often celebrated through Irish food and drink. Whether that be Irish soda bread or green beer – Flagstaff has the bases covered.

The Shamrock Shuffle Bar Crawl

The third annual Shamrock Shuffle Bar Crawl by Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance is on Saturday, March 18 this year. This crawl starts off at Uptown Pubhouse where patrons can check in, receive a lanyard and drink tokens. At this annual bar crawl, Flagstaff drinkers (age 21 and over) can check out local bars, have access to special events and St. Patrick’s Day themed drinks to celebrate the holiday. There’s also a Karaoke After Party at The Gopher Hole from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fun doesn’t stop there – the night ends at The Orpheum with the Getting Lucked Up dance party featuring music by BGNFTY. Tickets for the bar crawl are $18-20 and the first 50 tickets come with a Shamrock Shuffle T-Shirt. Learn more at the Downtown Business Alliance website.

The Annex Cocktail Lounge

The Annex Cocktail Lounge will offer Irish whiskey sours and traditional reuben sandwiches starting at 4 p.m.

Events

St. Patrick’s Day can be celebrated in so many different ways and that is proven with Flagstaff’s event lineup.

Uptown Pubhouse

Uptown Pubhouse is hosting an Irish You Were Here Trivia Extravaganza on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. At this event, there will be a monthly trivia show of questions, drink specials and fun. To learn more, head over to their Facebook page.

The Orpheum

On March 17, The Orpheum will have INZO with support by Rome In Silver and Align Lock. On March 18, as mentioned above, The Orpheum is hosting a Getting Lucked Up dance party with music by BGNFTY. There will also be golden drink specials offered at this event. For tickets and more information, head over to The Orpheum’s website.

Yucca North

If Irish music isn’t your thing but you still want to go out and drink, there’s another event happening during St. Patty’s weekend. Yucca North is hosting Pop Punk Emo Night on March 18 at 8 p.m. To learn more, head over to Yucca North’s website.