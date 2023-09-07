Run Flagstaff has been serving the community’s need for running shoes, apparel, organized training and more since 2009 at their downtown location. Over the years, the business has grown significantly and recently expanded with a secondary location, Flagstaff Shoebox which had its grand opening on August 5th.

“We had a lot of requests over the years for things besides running shoes,” Vince Sherry said about the new store. Sherry is the owner of Run Flagstaff and the new Flagstaff Shoebox. “We had requests for lifestyle shoes, hiking boots… we had a lot of requests for kids’ shoes. We carried some of those things throughout the years but never a full selection. And because of our limited retail space we couldn’t do those categories justice.”

To accommodate those requests Sherry opted to open a new store to cater to those needs. While this might seem like an odd choice, for Sherry, it was the best solution to fill a community need.

“As Run Flagstaff continued to grow, we really got tight on space,” Sherry said. “A normal progression in that circumstance would have been just to look for a bigger location, but we feel strongly that Run Flagstaff belongs downtown. We also feel that Run Flagstaff at its core is a running store, which there aren’t really any left in the country. They tend to get a little diluted to fill other community needs like footwear for service industry, footwear for walking, things like that.”

The idea of having additional retail space and a general footwear store was something Sherry had in mind for several years. The opportunity to implement these ideas came in February when a storefront became available. The acquisition of the additional store would allow Run Flagstaff to remain, first and foremost, a running store while the new Flagstaff Shoebox could focus on the needs of the community.

“For several years we wanted to have a footwear store to meet the needs of people who aren’t runners,” Sherry said. “Flagstaff can be a hard place to find shoes, especially for kids. This is our way of branching out and serving an underserved segment of the community.”

A focus of Flagstaff Shoebox is to provide what Flagstaff has been missing in a shoe store. To that end, each brand is carefully selected to fulfill a specific purpose.

“We try to find footwear that’s suitable for the customer's purpose,” Sherry said about choosing brands to carry. “We had a lot of customers that came to Run Flagstaff over the years looking for footwear for the service industry. So, we have a frame on our walls of service shoes that someone can wear for long hours comfortably; shoes that are resilient and durable working in a kitchen or the hospital. So the brands we carry get chosen based on the purpose we’re trying to fill and what those individual companies produce.”

Lifestyle shoes for everyday wear was another category that the community requested often.

“We had some people come in looking for something they can just kick around in and still look good, but we do have plenty of shoes for stuff like pickle ball and other sports.” Sherry said. “So, stuff you can hike up Mount Humphreys in and be able to wear to school or to the grocery store. We also have quite a bit of options for the youth category. We have shoes they wear for PE, sports, and trail shoes, which I think is really unique. You don’t see a lot trail shoe option out there for kids. We put a lot of focus there because the terrain in Flagstaff is pretty rough; there are a lot of cinders and rocks around town, so it has to be tough and waterproof so it can survive the winter.”

Whether you’re looking for something casual, trendy, fashionable, or durable Flagstaff Shoebox is sure to have it. Flagstaff Shoebox is located adjacent to Run Flagstaff on E Route 66 in the downtown area.