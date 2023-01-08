Resolute resolutions: How to overcome obstacles and achieve your goals for 2023

Another year has come and gone. As we say farewell to 2022 and welcome the prospects of the new year, many of us hope to improve our lives and overcome the obstacles that we had in the previous year. These new year’s resolutions are, to some, an opportunity for growth, but to many others, they are a dreaded tradition that often ends in disappointment.

According to several studies done, 64% to 80% of people fail to keep their new year’s resolutions, and only about 8% of individuals actually achieve their resolution goals. Despite these statistics, we continue to set our new year’s resolutions in motion, hoping that things will be different, and since I am being optimistic this year, I have set out to find the best ways to keep and reach the resolutions we set for ourselves. But first, we must understand why we fail.

The most common reason behind our failure to uphold these resolutions is our inability to create realistic time frames for our goals. When those goals aren’t met in the time frame we have set for ourselves, we often become discouraged, and over time, our enthusiasm and resolve to meet those goals fizzles out until we eventually quit. Instead of setting a time frame for our goals, we should instead set out to reach those goals in stages. Rome wasn’t built in a day and achieving the goals we set won’t happen overnight or, realistically, within the next month.

Sometimes, we abandon our resolutions because they are undefined or vague. We might want to be healthier, socialize more or be more adventurous, but if those goals don’t have clearly defined structures, then they are essentially useless. Instead, many professionals suggest making commitments that we plan on keeping long term. For example, if you want to be more social, you should join a club that meets regularly; or if being healthier is the goal, you should define what being healthy means to you. By defining your goals, you increase the likelihood of reaching them.

Something we usually don’t take into consideration when we set a new year’s resolution is our environment. While we can’t always control where we live or the people who raise us, we can compromise or move goal posts in response to those experiences. For example, your new year’s resolution might be to spend more time with your family, but you work overnight and they don’t. You might have to accept that you won’t be spending as much time with them as you want, or you might have to set time and activities separately for each member of your family. Flexibility will be your greatest ally when it comes to reaching a goal.

When it comes to breaking bad habits for the new year, the biggest obstacle is not understanding the habit we have. Several psychologists suggest setting small goals to reach when trying to break a bad habit. If you want to smoke less or drink less, you need to understand the routine you already have. Maybe you drink to unwind after work or you smoke more when you go out with friends. Whatever triggers the habit you’ve formed, you’ll have to identify it and gradually wean yourself away from it and all other contributing factors.

Lastly, most of us don’t consider the reason behind our new year’s resolution. One of my new year’s resolutions is to complete a novel I started over a decade ago. When I set this goal, I asked myself why. Why do I want to finish this book? For me, this goal was set because it’s the next step to my dream job. When we set goals for ourselves, we have to ask ourselves, “Why?” When we set goals for ourselves based on what other people want or expect, then the goals will be impossible to meet and usually won’t stick. This is because the goals aren’t personal, and interest in meeting these goals are usually quite low.

In summary, the biggest obstacle to our new year’s resolution are as follows:

Undefined goals

Unrealistic timelines for achieving goals

Environmental factors beyond our control

A lack of understanding what we are trying to change

Impersonal goals

The best strategy to achieve our goals are:

Setting concrete goals

Creating a reasonable time frame for completion

Flexibility with goals

Ensuring the changes we make are changes we want.

Armed with this information you stand a better chance of achieving your goals for 2023. Best of luck to everyone out there, and happy new year.