Resilience in adversity: Tim Sena on tattooing and stone carving

“[With] tattooing, you always have to be relevant, and stonework’s always been kind of a quiet business,” Sena explains. “My dad taught me that—just keep it more personal, and people come more from word of mouth.”

As a physical career that often puts strain on the musculoskeletal system, tattooing leaves artists at risk for ailments such as chronic neck and back pain. A 2017 study conducted by researchers at Ohio State University found that tattoo artists experienced similar pain to that of dentists and dental hygienists, but artists often aren’t covered under workers’ compensation if they get injured on the job. Sena has kept the stonework business to fall back on in case he has to retire his tattoo machine.

“Misty’s always pushed me to keep up with my clientele and juggle tattooing and stonework,” he says. “Most days, even leading up to this, I would get up in the morning at 7 a.m. to do stonework and then come into the shop at noon and work until 8 most nights. It’s tough to run two businesses, but it is what it is. I’m fortunate that my dad taught me a lot of different trades.”