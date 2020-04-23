Resilience in adversity: Tim Sena on tattooing and stone carving

This is the fifth in an ongoing series exploring the lives of artists and community organizers during the coronavirus pandemic. If you know of someone or are yourself a musician, artist, organizer, filmmaker, author, etc. and want to chat, send an email to sconrad@flaglive.com or mchase@flaglive.com.
A little over a month since Avail Tattoo Studio temporarily closed to the public, owner Tim Sena is still carving designs into unique canvases. Rather than putting ink into skin, however, he has returned to his roots working with large slabs of stone, a skill he has been honing since his dad started a stone carving business in 1994.
As a 10-year-old, Sena assisted his dad with the less physical aspects of the business like selling and cleaning stones before apprenticing under a stone engraver to learn the forgotten art form in his teen years. Now a tattoo artist for the past 15 years, he has spent most of his life working within the two creative fields.
“I’ve always enjoyed the similar aspects of tattooing and engraving stone. I get a lot of satisfaction in designing the stone, working with a client, figuring out what they want, the same things as a tattoo,” Sena says. “Even though I’d rather be in a nice comfortable tattoo shop instead of my dusty workshop, I always go back and forth.”
Sena opened Avail and Aspen Stoneworks when he and his family moved to Flagstaff in 2013, the latter providing clients with custom headstones, yard decorations and commercial signage. While Sena and his wife Misty actively promote Avail on social media and regularly raise money for relief efforts in Haiti with Life Ansanm, an organization Misty co-founded in 2017, Aspen Stoneworks has remained largely in the background.
“[With] tattooing, you always have to be relevant, and stonework’s always been kind of a quiet business,” Sena explains. “My dad taught me that—just keep it more personal, and people come more from word of mouth.”
As a physical career that often puts strain on the musculoskeletal system, tattooing leaves artists at risk for ailments such as chronic neck and back pain. A 2017 study conducted by researchers at Ohio State University found that tattoo artists experienced similar pain to that of dentists and dental hygienists, but artists often aren’t covered under workers’ compensation if they get injured on the job. Sena has kept the stonework business to fall back on in case he has to retire his tattoo machine.
“Misty’s always pushed me to keep up with my clientele and juggle tattooing and stonework,” he says. “Most days, even leading up to this, I would get up in the morning at 7 a.m. to do stonework and then come into the shop at noon and work until 8 most nights. It’s tough to run two businesses, but it is what it is. I’m fortunate that my dad taught me a lot of different trades.”
Avail has made its mark within the creative community, having been voted Best of Flag in the Arizona Daily Sun’s annual publication the past three years, and Sena says the shop is still receiving calls from people wanting to make appointments. Still, he’s not naïve; he understands the business won’t look the same when it’s able to open again. Walk-in appointments—a large aspect of the shop’s business model—will no longer be accepted, and clients will be required to wear masks while getting tattooed. Sena wants to make sure when Mayor Coral Evans allows businesses to reopen, he takes all necessary precautions to properly ensure the health of artists and clients. He knows it might be a while before that day comes, however, as medical professionals work within their own art form to take care of COVID-19 patients and other emergency cases.
“They are a part of the artist community in town,” Sena says.“They dedicated their life to learning this trade, just like tattooing or learning how to lay brick; it’s a craft.”
Sena adds he is grateful to be part of the local tattoo community alongside fellow award-winning artists at shops like Mirror Gallery, Tat-Fu Tattoo and Burly Fish Tattoo & Piercing.
“We’ve been able to ask for advice, give each other updates,” he says. “We’re in the same industry, we’re getting shut down at the same time and we’ll open at the same time, so it’s only natural to ask each other questions about funding and lean on each other.”
Even then, there’s the question of how many people will have the means to spend money on tattoos on the other side of the pandemic.
“I’ve always had that mindset that we’re a luxury, not a necessity,” Sena says. “We should be grateful that people want tattoos every day. Artists struggle to make it, musicians or painters, whoever. They struggle and so it’s just natural that we’ll come out of this and say we’re lucky that we get to do this every day and people will pay us to tattoo or play music or paint.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!