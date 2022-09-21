Redesigning the in between: Liminal re-opens after several months of renovations

Following several months of renovations, Liminal re-opened on Sunday September 18 to serve the Flagstaff community in even more ways than before.

Ryan McElligott, who co-founded the community space alongside Christopher Alagna, said the pair did not necessarily create Liminal with any specific vision or intention. The founders, alongside their fellow volunteers, focused on listening to what the community was asking for out of the space.

“The ethos that we’ve always had is that we want to have free space for people to use at all times,” McElligot said. “And that free space can look like a lot of things. It can look like coming in and just spending a few hours to get some work done or having a free public space of leisure to just take a break. Or it can look like coming in and making art.”

One of the main goals with the creation of Liminal, McElligot said, was to allow the community to shape the space and help it evolve as needed. Despite the newly remodeled version of the space, McElligot said they anticipate it to continue evolving with the community.

The name, Liminal, quite literally means “in between space,” McElligot explained. In keeping true to its name, McElligot and Alagna have designed the space to be different from that of a typical coffee shop or home. The new design of Liminal embraces a sense of welcoming and coziness in a space that easily functions as a sort of community living room where individuals can get a cup of coffee or simply just decompress, McElligot said.

In a sense, the space has been waiting on this renovation since it first opened, McElligot explained.

“We had to open really quickly initially … so there were projects left unfinished,” McElligot said. “I guess we just hit a point — at the beginning of the renovation, three months ago — where we were like, ‘There’s just so much we want to do that we need to pause and make sure we get these things in order.’”

A key part of Liminal’s renovation was the full redesign of the space’s art room. Prior to the remodel, community members were able to take any supplies they needed from the art room but the space was not big enough to accommodate a functioning workspace for artists. Following some infrastructure alterations and improvements, McElligot said the art room is now set up in a manner that is accessible and functional for artists.

“We made sure people have bigger worktables in there to create,” McElligot said. “I honestly have noticed the difference in myself and the quality of art I’ve been making back there. That space is so much more like our initial vision.”

Alongside its community contributions, Liminal also offers volunteers valuable experience and expertise. Volunteers in the café portion of the space are taught all the skills necessary for a barista, including operating the cafe’s new espresso machine. In offering these trainings and overall experience, Liminal has already seen its volunteers move on to obtain jobs as baristas around town, McElligot said.

Though the space is almost entirely shaped by the community’s needs, McElligot explained that there are still aspects of the typical café that Liminal embodies.

“We are also working with sort of the ethos of the coffee house being a space for working class folks to meet and have a space to reconceptualize their lives,” McElligot said. “Coffee houses have been a space of revolution and have been a space of imaginative thinking for a long time.”

Despite its successes, Liminal has also been privy to its own challenges and setbacks, McElligot explained.

“It takes an incredible amount of stamina to run a community space and that stamina is an internal process,” McElligot said. “You have to take care of yourself in order to continually show up for a space like this. It’s really easy to just spend 12 hours in here, for people who are dedicated to the vision, and it’s just not healthy to do that all the time.”

McElligot encourages the community to come check out Liminal and its new look. There are countless ways to volunteer or contribute to the space and it all starts with simply stopping by and asking a few questions, McElligot said.

“I find so much joy in being able to facilitate these contributions, and I would just encourage people from the community to come in and see how it feels to them,” McElligot said.

Liminal is currently open from 9 - 5 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Monday.