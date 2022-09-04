Reciprocity makes the world go round: Highlights from the Museum of Northern Arizona’s Member Appreciation Day

The Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) held its second annual Member Appreciation Day on Saturday August 27th in reciprocity to the benefactors that make operating the museum possible.

“We are a completely independent organization. We don't get state or government funding other than when we apply for grants for specific projects,” said Mary Kershaw, Executive Director and CEO of MNA. “[Member Appreciation Day] is a way to say thank you to everyone that supports us all year round.”

While highlighting the folks working behind the scenes at the museum, the members-only event also featured the opening of a new exhibit, a showcase of local artists, a silent auction and the unveiling of the museum’s five-year strategic plan.

Staff and volunteers set up workstations in the galleries and exhibits to engage the members that wandered through the halls of the museum. In the ceramics and jewelry gallery, Kelley Hays-Gilpin and her husband Denis, showed how archeologists identify and sort pottery fragments that are found on archaeological digs while volunteer Ken Kaemmerle talked about how MNA creates its mounts for display and storage. In the Native People of the Colorado Plateau exhibit, Tony Thiodeau, Director of Research and Collections, discussed how that particular exhibit was developed.

Meanwhile, local artists Lisa Lee Pearce and Kristin Phillips showcased their artwork in the courtyard. Pearce, a watercolorist teaching beginners classes, had a table full of her paintings as well as several of her student’s completed pieces. In another part of the courtyard, Phillips had a table full of framed and preserved plants, indigenous to the MNA campus.

The new exhibit of the Glen Canyon Dam opened in between the ceramics and jewelry gallery and the geology exhibit. Photographs of archeological digs lined the walls, giving a timeline of the decades of excavations and findings in the region. MNA Archeology Division Director Kim Spurr was on site to share what she knows about the numerous sites that were uncovered when the water levels receded in the lake. While much of the submerged petroglyphs were damaged and even destroyed, research will continue in Glen Canyon at accessible sites.

The Branigar-Chase auditorium had by far the most traffic as it housed the items for the silent auction. Most items up for bidding were donated by various community members and local artists. An assortment of jewelry, sculptures, carvings, paintings and textiles laid out on display tables while larger paintings were placed on easels. Some of the names attached to artworks really stood out. Paintings by Dan Nanmingha and Donn Clark being the most recognizable. All the proceeds of the auction go towards the museum's operation.

At 1 p.m. the keynote event of Member Appreciation Day kicked off in the exhibit of the Great Unknown: the announcement and discussion of the museum’s five-year strategic plan.

“We've set our plan at five years and the idea is it will set us on a path that will lead us directly to, hopefully, a very exciting Centennial in 2028,” Kershaw said to the gathered members of the museum. “We consulted a number of stakeholders here in Flagstaff and across the Colorado Plateau. By stakeholders what I mean is people and organizations who’s area of interest overlap with ours, and people who feel passionate about the Museum of Northern Arizona and want to be involved in its future.”

Since its founding in 1928, the MNA has made it its mission to preserve the cultural and natural heritage of the region and serve as a gateway to understanding the Colorado Plateau by engaging local, regional and now global audiences.

“Education is at the heart of all we do and museums are fundamentally about learning and education,” Kershaw said. “We need to look at how we can keep ourselves financially viable so that we can continue to deliver all these wonderful things.”

As the centennial approaches, MNA looks to revitalize and reinvest in its primary assets of exhibits, collections and cultural resources of the Colorado Plateau. With that in mind, the MNA reached out to the community and Lord Cultural Resources–a renowned consultant in cultural sector planning.

“We established an advisory working group that was made of staff and board members. They worked very closely with [Lord Cultural Resources,]” Kershaw said. “In order to make sure all of us are moving in the same direction and reaching for the same goals… we set out on five key goals as well as affirming our mission and vision.”

According to Kershaw, the five-year strategic plan looks to expand upon and transform the mission and vision of MNA by illuminating the connections between people, place and time through science, art and culture. This will be achieved through the five goals that MNA has set to be its framework. These goals include developing the full digital potential of the MNA, creating a comprehensive and diversified financial plan, cultivating the relationship of the MNA with its audience at-large, centering education at the heart of the institute and integrating the mission and vision of the MNA into building connections and communities with other institutes of the Colorado Plateau.

“It's actually very, very similar to the mission and vision that this institution has had for nearly 100 years,” Kershaw said about the new integrated mission of MNA. “Which is a good fit, it means that we are on the right path and we're staying the course, but we've just reworded it and updated it.”

With these goals set MNA is ready to move forward towards its one hundred year anniversary.