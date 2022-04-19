Rebecca Billie: Dreaming big

Two minutes into my Zoom interview with Rebecca Billie, my Spotify account started playing a random song. Shortly after I paused it, an online advertisement interrupted our conversation — from an article and homework assignment I was supposed to read three days ago.

So, Billie did the one thing that could help me feel better: sharing an embarrassing memory. She told me about when, as a freshman enrolled in 21 credits and ROTC, she fell asleep during class and whacked her head on the desk. By making me laugh, that story highlighted Billie’s personality: bright, lively and considerate.

Her father is Diné, or Navajo, and her mother comes from the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah. Billie was born at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, but she grew up in northern Arizona and developed an interest in science. Fast forward, and she was recently admitted to the Master of Science program in human anatomy at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland — a prestigious acceptance. The first bullet point listed on the school’s program-description tab is “learn anatomy through dissection.”

When Billie talked about her adolescence, she told a heartbreaking story of resistance and resentment. She’s faced discrimination for her race — from classmates, teachers and community members overall — along with abandonment from some in her family. To address the latter, Billie said her professional interests are not easily accepted within the Diné culture, where bodies are perceived as sacred entities given by the creator. The taboo surrounding anatomy and physiology has led to some unexpected responses.

“Splash! I gasped and felt the cool liquid herbal substance hit me,” Billie wrote on an application, which discussed her return from a cadaver seminar at GCU. “I was utterly baffled and looked at my mother for an explanation. ‘We are not supposed to be seeing, let alone touching, dead things! Now get inside and we’ll have to burn cedar for you.’”

As she pursued an interest in anatomy, Billie’s mother would burn cedar, use traditional herbs or, in this case, throw sage water to purify her. Billie also has an older sister and brother, a brother-in-law and two nephews, along with other extended family members. They have two family dogs.

“Once it was college, I remember one of my relatives getting in my face and telling me ‘Quit school. Come home. You shouldn’t be doing this. You should be a good wife,’” Billie said. “I think facing the backlash of my family and in school, it took a lot.”

Although Diné culture teaches that death is a change of worlds, which includes the deceased making their journey, Billie’s mother started to support her interests. When it comes to attending the University of Edinburgh and studying human anatomy, she has become a full-blown advocate.

“An honorable credit to my mother, the one who came to understand and stood through my trials and challenges,” Billie said. “You are my number one supporter, cheerleader and friend. I love you. Know that with your support, nothing can stop me.”

The seminar at GCU was Billie’s first time working with a human cadaver, which she described as an eye-opening experience. At the time, she was still a student at Flagstaff High School, but the seminar was filled with participants from CCC and NAU. One of the bodies they studied was a 60-year-old male who died from lung cancer, and while other students were staring, leaving or even throwing up, Billie got to work with the instructor.

However, Billie’s interest in anatomy goes back much further. At Marshall Elementary School, her sixth-grade teacher Mr. Russ Kasch noticed that she spent recess reading in the library or getting picked on by other kids; so, he asked Billie to feed the class gecko and began her fascination with science.

“I noticed the little cricket inside [the hole on the gecko’s head], and at first I was disgusted by it, but then it intrigued me,” Billie said.

Billie graduated from NAU in 2018, where she studied biomedical sciences and double-minored in chemistry and German. Her resumé is deep and diverse, including a study abroad program and undergraduate symposium presentation at Eberhard Karl’s University in Germany, along with teaching assistant experience in microbiology and human anatomy. She also works as a histology aide at Flagstaff Medical Center, which includes preparing specimens and assisting pathologists.

These achievements, however great, gain significance because of the racism she faced and fought.

One example was Billie’s BIO 201 class, human anatomy, which she took in the Cline Library Assembly Hall. After the first lecture of the semester, she described joining a line of students who wanted to introduce themselves.

“‘Hi, my name is Rebecca Billie, and I’m excited to take your lecture this semester,’” she said to the instructor. “I remember him looking up at me. I put my hand out, and he looked at it before moving back to the book he was writing in. He said, ‘Stop wasting my time. Your kind doesn’t belong here. Hurry up and drop my class.’”

During our interview, Billie fought back tears and took long pauses. She had too many stories with all the wrong comments — ‘your kind doesn’t belong here,’ ‘your people are just drunks, dropouts,’ etc. — but she used them to show her perseverance. In human anatomy, she worked all hours, aced exams and completed extra credit assignments, finishing with a grade over 100%, but, once again, her accomplishments came down to a simple handshake.

“When I graduated and was walking down the aisle, he was one of the first people standing there who had to shake our hand,” Billie said. “When I walked up and put my hand out, he was literally struggling to shake it. When he finally did, I grabbed it tight and told him I did it.”

By sharing these stories about other people and experiences, however bad, Billie was showing herself. She talked about the late Elouise Cobell, a member of Montana’s Blackfeet Indian tribe who filed a class-action lawsuit against the Department of the Interior and Department of the Treasury in 1996. Cobell v. Salazar alleged the federal government mismanaged tribal lands and accounts, and it resulted in a landmark $3.4-billion settlement.

As a member of the Diné, Billie discussed the relatability of Cobell’s fight, which she once described as “having made the leap from ‘dumb Indian’ to ‘genius’ in one lifetime.”

“One of the notes that she had taped to her computer said ‘First, they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. Then you win,’” Billie said. “That applied so much, so, so much, to what I went through.”

The one-year program at the University of Edinburgh, which includes two semesters and a summer dissertation project, costs £31,400 (over $40,000). To help finance her education, Billie applied for the Cobell Scholarship and could receive up to $12,500, but she also has to cover housing, transportation and other expenses. She started a GoFundMe page called “Red Medicine in the U.K.” — and it is also hyperlinked to the online version of this article.

After graduating with her master’s degree, Billie plans to apply to the U.S. Air Force Recruiting Officers Training Corp and attend medical school through a scholarship program. Then, she hopes to join Doctors without Borders and travel to provide medical care for people of all cultures, but especially to tribal communities. Her ultimate goal is to be a cardiothoracic surgeon.

“‘I’m going to go to school and travel the world’ my 10-year-old self declared at one of our family’s annual dinners, and it was greeted with a burst of laughter,” Billie wrote on another application. “‘You’ll never leave this country! Ha! Not even the state,’ my older cousins ridiculed me as I bit my lower lip, tears prickling in my eyes.”

To close the interview, Billie said the stigmas, barriers and racism she’s experienced are rooted in fear. Applying to a university in Scotland, moving across the world and continuously pushing for more is one type of scary — but for some people, accepting a successful, incredible Indigenous woman is even harder. Although humans are naturally afraid of the unknown, she said the benefits could outweigh the uncertainties.

I can think of many benefits to including women, minorities and other underrepresented populations in different fields, better jobs and the world overall. However, one is at the front of my mind: Rebecca Billie saving lives as a cardiothoracic surgeon.

