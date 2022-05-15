Overland Expo West headed to Flagstaff with opportunities for outdoor adventurers

“Overlanding” is the act of self-sufficient vehicle travel where the journey itself is the goal.

In a world where #vanlife, car camping, four-wheeling, and life on the road have become popular forms of alternative lifestyles, Overlanding is a practice that has also made its way to America in recent years. Overlanding, as a term, was coined in Australia in the mid-1900s and was in reference to moving livestock.

Now, Overlanding is a form of enjoying the journey and living out of a vehicle while on the road. Because of the gaining popularity of Overlanding in 2009, Roseann and Jonathan Hanson created Overland Expo, North America’s largest professional trade show for overlanders.

Since its beginning in 2009, Overland Expo was sold to professional event production company Lodestone Events in 2018 and has since grown into an even bigger trade show, with four locations across the United States. With a west, east, the pacific northwest and mountain west show, Overland Expo caters to thousands of patrons, exhibitors and several communities.

Nick Jaynes, director of communications for Overland Expo, said their list of exhibitors for each event totals more than 400. In this list, there are small and large exhibitors, along with a vast range of products for patrons to purchase.

“It really runs the gamut,” Jaynes said. “Guys who sell high-end camping equipment and then folks who sell tires and if you need to get outfitted for your overland adventure, whether you’re an expert or a novice, we have quite nearly everything in the industry in one place.”

The list of exhibitors holds giant brands like Honda, Toyota and GMC, to small local businesses. But beyond the exhibits set up around the event, there are also over 175 specialized classes, slideshows, demos and activities for patrons to participate in.

“What really distinguishes Overland Expo is that it’s not only the original Overlanding show in the United States… but what really distinguishes us is our education series,” Jaynes said. “We have upwards of 300 session hours of classes and roundtable discussions at every single show. You can come to the show and know nothing and walk away with a really good understanding of how to drive your vehicle in remote situations and any condition and learn other things as well.”

Patrons can learn how to safely chop wood with an ax, participate in self-defense classes for solo women travelers, learn how to cook and clean safely and effectively while out on the road and participate in hundreds of other courses and discussions.

In Flagstaff, the “Overland Expo West” is held at Fort Tuthill County Park. This year, the show runs from May 20 to 22. Raynes said Ft. Tuthill is one of the most distinctive and inviting locations offered in the Overland events, especially because of its offering of nearby camping.

“It’s not just day pass people who roam around and leave, but a lot of our fans actually camp on site for the weekend,” Raynes said. “It really brings in that community element. And the Flagstaff community is inviting, outdoorsy and sportive in their own nature, so it’s great. You’ve got the community, the environment and really great weather coming together to make a really great show.”

While the show might seem a little niche to some, Jaynes wants to assure the Flagstaff community that there is something of value for anyone. The show is for everyone – even those who don't live in their van.

“Although it can seem a little intimidating when all these big trucks and motorcycles roll through your town, we’re excited to be there,” Jaynes said. “We’re so thankful for everyone’s generosity every time we come back. Even if you’re not an overlander but you’re a backpacker, a birdwatcher, there’s a place for you there.”

To learn more about or to buy tickets for Overland Expo West, head over to https://www.overlandexpo.com/west/

