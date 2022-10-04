One giant leap for mankind: Lowell Observatory plays an important role in NASA's asteroid-deflection mission

The crowd watched the television as intently as those who witnessed the beginning of Man’s journey into space. They watched the live feed and waited for the moment when the mission’s success was certain. Of course, this time, success meant a $325 million spacecraft smashing into an asteroid at 14,000 miles per hour.

On September 26, 2022, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) completed its mission by crashing into a small asteroid called Dimorphos, a natural satellite of a larger asteroid called Didymos. The collision is expected to cause the asteroid’s orbit to change. Proof of this change in orbit is an important step in understanding how NASA can deter asteroids on a collision course toward Earth.

Although the collision took place on Monday, the asteroid will need to be monitored over the next few months to make sure all goes according to plan, and in a small way, Flagstaff is playing an important role in NASA’s execution of this mission.

Lowell Observatory is one of many places around the world that is working to observe the behavior of the asteroid post-impact. They were in a unique position to assist the mission because of their resources and staff, some of whom have experience working on projects similar to DART, including PhD-holding astronomers Nickolas Moskovitz and Teddy Kareta.

Moskovitz’s main role is using images taken from telescopes to understand how Dimorphos’ orbit changes after impact, he said. Moskovitz said it has been fun being involved in such a historic moment.

“There’s something very kid-like in the idea of wanting to smash something and see what happens, right?” Moskovitz said. “That’s really what DART is, you know, it’s that on the highest possible level with some of the best engineers and scientists in the world involved… I love it, that’s super fun.”

Kareta’s role is to understand what happens immediately after the spacecraft collides with the asteroid. What materials the asteroid is made of, how much debris is kicked up from the explosion and how fast the debris is moving are important parts of understanding what the process of asteroid redirection would look like, Kareta said.

“This is one of the many steps we’re gonna need to take if we really wanna figure out what planetary defense looks like,” Kareta said. “I think that’s really exciting. It really does feel like even if there are many, many things after this, there’s only going to be one first time and that’s DART.”

The live feed counter at Lowell’s DART-viewing event reached ten seconds until impact. The crowd’s excitement began to leak out in the form of premature cheers and clapping. It was hard to tell who was more excited, the scientists or the onlookers.

Amanda Bosh, Chief Operating Officer and planetary scientist at Lowell, said being involved with an observatory playing a role in DART has created a sense of family at Lowell and hopefully with the rest of Flagstaff. Bosh said she thinks DART can be understood without complex, scientific explanations which can make it more exciting for those with casual interests in space.

“Sometimes science can take so long to happen that it isn’t as exciting… so we’re very excited about [DART] for that reason because it brings all of that immediacy and, you know, blowing things up!” Bosh said.

A local of Flagstaff, Drew Purcell, managed to see the last seconds of the countdown with his family who said the experience made them appreciate living in Flagstaff.

"Being able to be in this environment that had a part to play in [DART] was really awesome, and being surrounded by people who were enjoying it… it’s hard to separate from the moon landing and things like that,” Purcell said.

Of all the natural disasters earth struggles with, asteroid impacts are the only ones we may be able to prevent in the future, Moskovitz said. He said DART is an important step in one day being able to make an informed response to any asteroid coming toward Earth.

As the DART spacecraft settled at the bottom of a crater, the live stream's audience began to slowly move outside. Lines formed in front of food trucks, kids had their faces painted and people gathered around to talk about the moment of history they had just seen.