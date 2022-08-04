Nightlife isn’t just for the weekends: Flagstaff hosts events every day of the week

Downtown Flagstaff never sleeps. At least, not this summer. Even on weekdays, bars, venues and restaurants alike are hosting all kinds of events from nighttime art exhibitions to concerts to trivia night. Even if a tourist rolls into town on an unlikely day in the middle of the week, Flagstaff has something to offer.

Monday

While Mondays might signify the start of the work week for some, it also signifies the weekly open mic night at the Museum Club. Here, performers of all sorts are welcomed onto the country bar’s stage to sing, crack jokes or read poetry. Owner Mike Thompson said the key to a successful open mic night is the use of a good sound man and creating a solid community of people who are beckoned to the stage each week of the year.

"Terry Allen will make you sound amazing on the best sound system in town," Thompson said. “It really makes a difference having a good sound man. And it's the longest-running open mic in town. It started at the Museum Club about 10 years ago, then moved to 2 other bars before returning to the Museum Club. It was also the first open mic to start up again after COVID restrictions eased. We have a short list for newcomers so you can get on stage quicker. Comedians and poets are welcome as well.”

Open Mic Night at the Museum Club is hosted every Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday

On Tuesday nights, a local favorite rooftop bar The Mayor Flagstaff hosts bingo night with prizes galore. Nylah Kilgore, The Mayor bartender, works every single bingo night and has come to realize that work feels more like play on Tuesdays.

“I work every bingo night, and not only have I gained my regular bingo guests, but I end up getting to know them well enough that it doesn’t even feel like work on Tuesday nights,” Kilgore said. “I love seeing my regulars win prizes, drink my drinks on special and yelling with them when they just have the one number left on their bingo card until victory. Seeing all the new prizes every week is a bonus as well; who knew Coors Light makes everything under the sun including hammocks, onesies and even alarm clock mini-coolers?”

The Mayor Flagstaff hosts bingo night each Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

While this day of the week is well known as Dimes Night over at the Museum Club, there’s another event happening every Wednesday night in downtown Flagstaff. Flagstaff Team Trivia hosts a trivia show at Uptown Pubhouse, hosted by Carly Banks and Kevin Iannone.

"Whether you're passing through town or a local resident, Flagstaff Team Trivia at Uptown Pubhouse is a guaranteed night of fun with drink specials, food and of course, trivia,” Banks said. “Come with a team or join one there—either way, it's a great way to test your smarts and be a part of our Flagstaff community."

Flagstaff Team Trivia show at Uptown Pubhouse is hosted each Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday

On the first and third Thursday of every month through the end of summer, peruse some art at Coconino Center for the Arts, with their NightVisions Night Cap event. Julie Comnick, Coconino Center for the Arts Exhibitions and Programs Director, said this event gives patrons the opportunity to view the SKYGLOW PROJECT. This project, an ongoing crowdfunded project, was created with Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic's time-lapse photographs to explore the beautiful night sky and how light pollution has negative impacts all over the United States.

“Nightcap is an art social, an evening at Coconino Center for the Arts,” Comnick said. “We’ll be open late and this will be an opportunity for people to come to see the exhibition and a time in which they can go outside and see the SKYGLOW PROJECT because it’s projected and it has to be dark out.”

Nightcap is hosted at Coconino Center for the Arts on the first and third Thursday of every month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday

This summer, Flagstaff Business Coalition and Downtown Flagstaff are partnering to host Friday night concerts at Heritage Square. Free to the public, this concert series is a way for the community to check out local musicians and come together each week to the sound of music. Liz Hewat, Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance Program Manager, said this family-friendly event is just one of their efforts to bring the community together, like their Saturday Movies on The Square events.

“The Friday Night Concert Series is a free, family-friendly event that draws local Flagstaff residents, as well as visitors, into downtown,” Hewat said. “Many people grab dinner to-go from local restaurants and enjoy a picnic while listening to music!”

The Friday Night Concert Series is hosted at Heritage Square every Friday night starting after 5 p.m.