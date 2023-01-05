New year, new Flagstaff: Three new Flagstaff businesses to check out in 2023

Every January, there’s lots of talk about change and New Years' resolutions, and while everyone is on a mission to hit their goals and make changes in their lives, cities and towns are making changes too. Flagstaff is one of those cities. Every year, new businesses line Flagstaff’s streets, and whether they are a new restaurant, a new camping destination or a new athletic studio, they always bring something new and unique to Flagstaff residents. Here are three brand new Flagstaff businesses with a story to share.

Headed to the north side of the tracks – Teatro Italian Food & Wine

Ever since That Place Projects opened their first concept Tinderbox in 2009, they have grown rapidly. First it was Tinderbox, a fine dining American restaurant; then, it was the Annex, a premier cocktail lounge adjacent to Tinderbox; after that, they opened Tourist Home and then, their answer to the pandemic: ghost kitchen Corn & Flour and online marketplace Butcher & Bottle. Now, co-owners Kevin Heinonen and Nick Williams have recently embarked on their latest project, Teatro Italian Food & Wine.

While That Place Projects has made it their goal to bring fine dining to the south side of downtown Flagstaff, they’ve found themselves reaching out for their latest endeavor.

“The space kind of fell into our laps,” Williams said. “The landlord reached out to us and said ‘I know you guys do a great job down there, have you ever thought about coming north of the tracks?’ We were like ‘well, what would it look like? What would the rent be?’ We knew it was a great location, and he said he would be willing to work with us because he wanted the building to keep its energy and be within the history of Flagstaff. We were able to come to an agreement and then, dove into the history.”

With their very first north side concept, Williams said it was integral to dive into their building’s history – something That Place Projects is known for – and to also find a niche that needed filling. They needed to look at the numbers to see what Flagstaff needed, and what new unique dining experience they could bring to their patrons.

“We did a demographic report here in Flagstaff, and we don’t have any Italian restaurants in terms of fine dining,” Williams said. “We have Fat Olives and Olive Garden. There is definitely a niche that needs filing here in which we could build a fine, authentic Italian dining, wine-forward restaurant that there is a demand for.”

Once they decided on the type of dining experience they’d be creating, it was time to find a name. Like many of their other concepts – such as Tourist Home which was quite literally a home for sheep herders at one point – they drew inspiration from the past. Teatro’s building and the one beside it had been Flagstaff’s very first theater built in 1934. To name their new restaurant, they simply took the Italian word for theater.

Teatro Italian Food & Wine had its grand opening on Oct. 28, 2022. To learn more about the restaurant and to make a reservation, head over to https://www.teatroitalianfoodandwine.com/.

Not just reducing the negative impact, but making a positive one – Backland Luxury Camping

For those who love the outdoors but don’t want to embrace all of the grueling elements – bugs, the cold, wildlife – glamping is on the rise. Glamping, a combination of the words glamour and camping, incorporates all of nature’s benefits while negating its less favorable attributes. At the new Backland Luxury Camping in Williams, this form of camping is taken to another level of glamour.

Jeremy Budge, owner of Backland, wanted to elevate the glamping experience even more than it has been. At this new luxury eco resort, Budge and his team have worked to create a unique experience for campers. Backland currently has yearlong, climate-controlled, fully insulated tent suites. These suites have panoramic windows so campers are immersed in nature, but are safe, warm and cozy inside. Each suite has bathrooms with showers, electricity, king sized beds and so much more to offer.

“People really love the idea of being out in nature, that immersive experience,” Budge said. “Though people aren’t excited about the drawbacks of camping, like sleeping on the ground, being in the cold or being hot. Glamping is the good parts of camping without the bad parts. You get to go out to a beautiful place, sleep in a comfortable bed, and for us, it’s even taken to the next level.”

Budge said that camping also isn’t always accessible for everyone. If a person is travelling overseas, they may not have the equipment needed. For an average family, camping gear can be expensive and even hard to store. Sleeping on the ground and hiking to find a great spot is not accessible for many. Glamping at a resort like Backland makes the outdoor experience more attainable and comfortable for all.

Backland also offers patrons a spa tent, a pond with a beach, bird watching, horseback riding, a myriad of nearby nature trails, stargazing and farm-to-table cuisine. Being in the “backlands” provides guests with a unique nature experience, one that Budge said is so important to uphold. His team is focused on keeping up the surrounding nature, by not only reducing their negative impact but also by having a positive one.

“We’ve got a lot of big plans,” Budge said. “We’ve built 10 tents so far, and we have 65 on the site plan. So we have lots of room to grow. Though, even at full build out, we plan on only impacting about 5% to 10% of the land. We’re leaving 90% of the land untouched or improved in some way.”

Backland has many sustainable practices incorporated into their business model such as water conservation. But beyond that, they have plans to have a positive impact on the land. One example of this is through holistic managed rotational grazing, such as their recent milkweed planting. Milkweed is the only plant that monarch butterflies can survive on, which they hope will help the local population survive. They also have plans to create a greenhouse to produce some of their own farm-to-table ingredients.

Backland Luxury Camping officially opened Sep. 1, 2022 and are open for booking. Head over to https://www.travelbackland.com/ to learn more.

A reminder of self care – StretchLab Flagstaff

While a good majority of Flagstaff residents are athletic in one way or the other – how often do they stretch their bodies? This was the question that Heather Rosenfeldt posed to herself when she decided to move back to the town she grew up in from Los Angeles. As a heavy-weight lifter herself, she often found herself forgetting to stretch before or after her workouts, which was causing her body pain. This lesson was one she had to learn all on her own but was one she was excited to share with her community by opening StretchLab Flagstaff.

StretchLab is a one-on-one assisted stretching studio – nationally known and recognized for its benefits. Rosenfeldt had plans to move back to Flagstaff and was brainstorming what she might have to offer the community. With her own stretching journey, she wondered if there was a way she could help Flagstaff stretch their bodies, too.

“I grew up here in Flagstaff and spent the last 15 years working in LA,” Rosenfeldt said. “I realized I wanted to come back to Flag, but much as everyone knows, you have to figure out what you want to do when you move here. I wanted to bring something interesting and good for the community back with me. Flagstaff is such an athletic community that it just made a lot of sense.”

At StretchLab, patrons work with professionally trained stretch assistants, called flexologists. These flexoligists help patrons reach their goals, such as furthering their flexibility, improving their athletic performance or improving their posture, or to help with joint or muscle pain.

“Stretching is totally underrated,” Rosenfeldt said. “Nobody wants to do it. If you just spent an hour working out, who wants to take the time to stretch? They don’t – until they have a problem – realize how significant it is to stretch. They stretch after some type of injury, or a physical therapist or chiropractor recommends it. So, hopefully we can spread the word about the benefit of stretching so we can reduce injuries.”

While their standard demographic typically falls between 35 to 65 years old, Rosenfeldt said they are working on ways to bring stretching to all age groups, especially to high school and college students. Since August, StretchLab Flagstaff has made major community efforts, hoping to make connections throughout the entire town, even though they only recently opened their doors on Nov. 30, 2022. StretchLab Flagstaff is offering a new first-time $49 50-minute mobility assessment stretch for anyone who wants to try it out.

To learn more about StretchLab Flagstaff, membership options and more, head over to https://www.stretchlab.com/location/flagstaff.