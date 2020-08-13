NAU Student Guide 2020: College life in the time of COVID-19

The Tourist Home & Annex Cocktail Lounge. With a lovely shared patio and building side dining, Tourist Home and Annex Cocktail Lounge offer some of the best outdoor breakfast and cocktail options in town. Tourist home’s newly unveiled take-out window offers yet another way to conveniently socially distance as well. If you arrive early enough (they usually sell out) order a French cruller (or two) and enjoy one of their many cold brewed and iced coffee offerings. Their dog friendly patio is yet another reason to patronize this cherished Southside institution. 52 S. San Francisco St.

Late for the Train. Late for the Train is a Flagstaff mainstay since it opened in 1996, with its world-class coffee, kombucha on tap and friendly baristas bringing customers back day in and day out. But it’s not just worth a visit for the brews and delicious pastries—and breakfast burritos, lest we forget to mention those, Late for the Train also boasts a beautiful back patio at its brand new location on Aspen Avenue—right in the heart of downtown. The downtown LFT has bounced around during its many years in Flag, beginning on San Francisco Street where Shift Kitchen & Bar now lives, then leaving for the corner spot behind Vino Loco, but the coffee house has settled down once more. This time LFT has made its home in half of what used to be Pasto, taking full advantage of the back courtyard patio, with its lush vines and brick walls. Sit down with LFT’s signature Mars Hill Mocha and enjoy the view. 19A E. Aspen Ave.