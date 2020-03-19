Nature Notes: Walking on the north side of the Peaks: Abineau to Bear Jaw

I like imagining this world during the formation of the San Francisco Volcanic Field, with seemingly endless eruptions and lots of cinder, ash, lava and smoke coming in on places that you know -- it seems kind of primordial, but for the fact that the field is much younger, only 4 million years old, or so. Relatively few of the field’s volcanoes have been dated, though Sunset Crater at ~930 years is known to be the youngest. Merriam Crater’s eruption has been dated at 19,000 years ago.

From that view we headed to the San Francisco Peaks’ north side. The trailhead is about 1,600 feet higher than Flagstaff. It is a wetter and cooler place, you can feel it. We headed up the Abineau trail, ultimately traveling 7 miles, with a gain of about 2,000 feet. It is a steep start; all of the elevational gain occurs within Abineau Canyon.

We slogged up, stopping often to catch our breath and look around. The forest quickly grades from ponderosa pine to mixed conifer to spruce fir forests with the climb. For a while we walked through dark forest and scant ground cover, including the nitrogen-fixing Nevada pea and lots of mosses. People have reported the hot pink fairy slipper orchid along this trail. The north side of the Peaks is bony, with big roots spanning out across the rocky surface, with lots of lichens and mosses.