Meet the Flagstaff woman behind the Instagram making life easier for dog owners

However, some places in Flagstaff still aren’t welcoming to dogs. Others, such as the Sunday Flagstaff Community Market, recently stepped back on previous decisions to allow dogs.

Leon emphasized how important it is to fully educate yourself about an establishment’s rules concerning dogs, in addition to following certain etiquette.

“Paying attention to the leash laws is number one,” she said. “That’s absolutely key to make sure everyone is going to have a good time.”

Leon also encouraged dog owners to really gauge their own dog’s behavior and personality before deciding to take them somewhere. Dogs should be well-behaved and not aggressive toward people and other dogs — especially when there’s food involved.

“It’s tough because so many of us that have puppies or dogs that are a little tricky,” she said. “But you have to know your dog and have to be respectful of other people on the patio as some are pretty close quarters.”

Leon’s recently been expanding the website to include an interactive map highlighting some of the best sites for dogs, along with tips and experiences from other local dog owners. The list is quickly growing as more and more places welcome dogs.

“It’s really becoming to the point where the majority of patios are allowing dogs and making adjustments to allow them,” Leon said. “We live in a great town to be dog owners.”

