Every year, I wait in anticipation for the end of summer and the weekend of the Coconino County Fair. Going to the fair since I was a young girl, 60+ years, three things catch my imagination this year: knowing that there will be a pig named Wilbur in the old pig barn, finding our entries for flowers, veggies or baked goods hopefully bedecked with ribbons and the excitement of grandkids going to the carnival.

When I think of my journeys to the fair, I remember thinking the ads that claimed “all roads lead to the fair” as fanciful and kind of true. Then, I am struck by the crazy fact that I have never been to a fair, State or County where there was not a Wilbur the pig. It is as if each year, in uncanny continuity from the last, there is another big pink Wilbur the pig at the fair. Having loved the E. B. White heartbreaker “Charlotte’s Web” as a child (and of course reading it to my grand-babes), I am touched by the friendship between the young girl, the pig and the spider in the barn. Every year, I look forward to walking into the pig barn and finding Wilbur. He is always there. I love checking out who this year’s Wilbur is flanked by. Last year, it was more giant hogs with names like “honest bacon” and “world’s best ham”, a spotted one named “chocolate chip” and my favorite, “El Chunko”. I imagine the innocent faces of the young 4H kids and the sweet baby pigs making their first acquaintance with each other and the thought process that brings these seemingly inappropriate names forth. I imagine at the naming of their charges the young 4Hers don’t realize the feelings they will have after months of caretaking, grooming and ultimately bonding to what once was a cute, cuddly piglet, now fully grown into a huge formidable animal. It must be hard for them to spend so much time caring for an animal that you will auction off to feed another family?

Reverence for the fair runs in our family. The Coconino County Fair wins First Prize in our affections. My mother, Starr, and my great grandmother, Dellah, won so many ribbons at the Coconino County and Arizona State Fairs that they filled an old shoe box. The pile of bright rainbow-colored ribbons was enough to craft a quilt. First place was blue; second place red; third place white. And then there were the pink ones for honorable mention and green for just showing up with something. That was over 60 years ago. Now, I enter contests with my granddaughter, and we win.

While Starr and Dellah won mostly for their beautifully baked light cakes, piquant watermelon pickles and gem-glowing fruit jams, these days, I walk into the old county fairgrounds with baskets of strongly scented fresh herbs, hefty veggies and bright flowers. All this abundance has been freshly harvested from cottage gardens and new greenhouse out at the old family land on Lake Mary Road. My grand-babes have been attending the fair since they were in diapers; now, it is my 6-year-old granddaughter, Olivia Starr, who has her own ribbon collection. Each summer, she waits anxiously for the day we go to the old exhibit barns at the fair to find our entries and count up our ribbons. This year, she has her hopes for winning that that elusive best of show ribbon and cash prize. Her deep, blue eyes widen with excitement as she says “I want that ginormous ruffled purple one, Gramma.” Olivia has chosen her surefire winners of Starr’s poundcake, gingerbread pear upside down cake, pumpkin muffins and rose jelly as the top contenders for prizes this year. (Recipes for these family favorites are contained in our little, family history book “Back Roads, Dead Cats and what’s for Dinner” available at backroadspublishing.com.)

We are getting ready for the fair out here under the eaves of the old, blue railroad section house on Lake Mary Road. It has been a bit of a struggle this summer with three hard freezes in June, taking out the veggie garden three times. As I write this, I am singing songs to the plants, and Olivia is coaxing the squash to get busy growing so we will have specimens perfect enough for our winning fair entries. We are practicing technique with baked and canned treasures and we are tending to our own menagerie of fair animals. We raise cute, ruffled pigs with turned-up snouts that love having their bellies scratched and are people friendly. We haven’t named one Wilbur, yet.