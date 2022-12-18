Local leader and basketball star, Kiki Locket, honored with Congressional Certificate of Appreciation

Last Saturday at the historic Murdoch Community Center, local basketball star and leader Kiki Locket was awarded the Congressional Certificate of Appreciation by former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans on behalf of Senator Mark Kelly for her outstanding work serving the youth of Flagstaff. Through her organization, Unlocked Potential, Locket has created an environment that helps kids realize not only their athletic potential but also their power as individuals.

Her program transforms the basketball court into a classroom where kids at all skill levels and ages are given the opportunity to develop fundamentals in all sports and build confidence, character and work ethic to help them succeed as they grow up. The Unlocked Potential team puts in a lot of effort to provide their high-quality services, but this type of work is a welcome challenge for Locket.

Before she dedicated her life to teaching the sport to young people, Locket was a Sinagua High School basketball star and Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year. After graduation, she went on to play for Georgetown University on a full-ride scholarship until, eventually, starting a professional career overseas, but despite her success in the game, she always felt that her calling was to help the young people of northern Arizona.

When she returned home, Locket threw herself into Unlocked Potential securing valuable partnerships with the Boys and Girls Club, Allure Aesthetics and Trinity Heights United Methodist Church and growing her client base. Her organization began by hosting two annual basketball camps during the year; now, it hosts two leagues with over 150 registered kids, three basketball tournaments and numerous camps, programs and clinics each year.

She has come a long way from her days as a Sinagua High Mustang, but if her Congressional Certificate of Appreciation says anything, it’s that she has no plans on stopping. Locket’s unwavering resolve in serving the children of Flagstaff continues.

Unlocked Potential just finished their Fall Youth Basketball League, and registration for their Winter Youth Basketball League is currently open at unlockedpotential.net. If you can’t afford the price to play, fill out their financial adjustment form to see if you qualify for assistance.