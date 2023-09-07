Many dog treats currently on the market have long ingredients lists, often including additives many pet owners have never heard of. Woof 66 Treats owner Nicole Jones said that’s what prompted her to take matters into her own hands, crafting dog treats at home, using only ingredients she knew were good for them. Then, after moving to Flagstaff from Austin, Texas, Jones said she knew it was time to take her dog treat baking to the next level, and thus, Woof 66 Treats was born.

“The idea for Woof 66 Treats came about while enjoying some tasty pints at Mother Road and watching the dogs relax on the patio,” the Woof 66 Treats website reads. “Woof 66 Treats are made with simple, wholesome ingredients that are sourced locally as much as possible.”

Woof 66 creates two types of treats: Pumpkin Paws and Brew Bites. The Pumpkin Paws have four ingredients: Oat flour, brown rice flour, pumpkin, egg and cinnamon. The Brew Bites are made with Mother Road Brewing Co. spent grain, wheat flour, peanut butter, egg, and of course, love.

“Our dogs can’t get enough of Woof 66 Treats,” one customer review on the Woof 66 site read, “We feel good knowing they have been made with the utmost care and quality ingredients. And as homebrewers, we appreciate the use of spent grains. While we enjoy a beer, our dogs enjoy a treat.”

Jones said Mother Road Brewing Co. employees will set aside a bucket full of spent grain for her to use for the Brew Bites. After squeezing much of the moisture out of the spent grain as possible, Jones said she throws all the Brew Bites ingredients together in a large mixer to get a dough formed.

“Some people are worried, like ‘Oh, is there hops in it?’ because hops are toxic to dogs,” Jones said.

But dog owners have no need to worry about the safety of their Woof 66 products, Jones said. In fact, “the inspiration [behind the business’ creation] was definitely making a quality product,” Jones said. “Both [flavors] are really good for the dogs; they’re high in fiber.”

Jones said licenses aren’t required for making dog treats, which is another reason she said she thinks it is important to have high quality ingredients in the Woof 66 Treats, which are made right in Jones’ home kitchen.

Whether it’s the Pumpkin Paws or the Brew Bites, Jones said that once the dough is rolled out, it’s time for the fun part: She uses fun-shaped cutters to cut out the individual treats.

Woof 66 Treats come in all kinds of interesting shapes, Jones said. Some of the company’s classic shapes include a Route 66 logo, a squirrel, and a pint of beer. Though, Jones said some of her favorite shapes to make are a camper and a water drop as well as seasonal shapes like the ones she brings out around Halloween and Christmastime.

After the treats are baked, the Pumpkin Paws and Brew Bites are then dehydrated so that they can maintain a two-to-three-month shelf life. Once dehydrated, the treats are packed up and sent to their destinations. Owners with pups in need of a Woof 66 fix can head to woof66treats.com to order, but Woof 66 Treats are also available at several local businesses around Flagstaff.

With Flagstaff’s strong local community of small business owners, Jones said she’s happy they help one another out and show up to support each other. Among the local businesses stocked with Woof 66 Treats are Macy’s European Coffeehouse and Bakery, Kickstand Kafe, Square Root Foods, Mother Road Brewing Co., Eat N Run, The Western Post, Flagstaff Station Market Cafe, Warner’s Nursery, Pay-N-Take, Midtown Animal Clinic, Grand Canyon Spirits, Hoot Mart, HomCo Lumber and Hardware, Woody Mountain Campground, Bespoke Inn Flagstaff, Orchard Canyon on Oak Creek, Under Canvas at Grand Canyon and Lake Powell, On The Road Meals, and at both of the Flagstaff Toasted Owl locations.

While Jones said she likes to have fun with the shapes of the dog treats she makes, and that she especially likes to match the treat shapes to the vibe of the business that would be selling them.

“At Toasted Owl, for example, they have a dog menu now— which is super cute— and we make owl-shaped treats!” Jones said.

Aside from supplying Flagstaff pups (and beyond) with tasty treats, Woof 66 Treats has another goal.

“It is our mission to help those in need find their forever homes,” the Woof 66 Treats site reads. “We adopted our pup Mac from High Country Humane and are extremely grateful for all they do for our community. When you adopt a dog at High Country Humane, you and your new pup will go home with a free bag of Brew Bites.”

In addition, Jones said that 5% of all Woof 66 Treats’ proceeds go to High Country Humane Society to help support their operations. Woof 66 Treat-lovers can also support High Country Humane by donating using the link on the Woof 66 site.

Woof 66 Treats are also available for purchase alongside other goodies on the company’s website, so pups can enjoy Pumpkin Paws and Brew Bites as well as support High Country Humane Society from anywhere.