Itaa quaatsiy oo’qalyani: Artist Duane Koyawena on painting during the pandemic

“This work is an expression of our resilience,” he explains.

According to the Hopi Department of Health and Human Services as of April 30, the Hopi Health Care Center had tested more than 160 patients, with 40 tests coming back positive, 21 of those members of the Hopi Tribe.

The last month marks the beginning of Hopi planting season, and Koyawena was planting corn in mid-April, on a sunlit windowsill in his apartment, and still more crops at a friend’s green house in between painting. The health crisis has prompted him to re-focus on his art a great deal, he says. Between spending time with his young daughter and going to work at FMC—a shift that is no longer as simple as it used to be—he has had the opportunity to continue with his practice.

“Even with everything it’s been a great time for me to get at other projects and luckily I have this desire to really push,” he says. “I am really grateful for that time, and people are actually purchasing art more than any regular time. There’s been a lot of support for myself as an artist, all the people that follow my work have been really supportive. It’s been a great time for art. I’ve been very fortunate.”