Valentine’s Day is coming. Couples everywhere are heading out to celebrate the day of love, and while some might see Flagstaff as a tiny college town, they may be surprised about the high-end and uniquely fun date options it has to offer. Here are some of the best ways to spend your Valentine’s Day this year.

Dinner

Dinner is a classic way to spend Valentine’s Day. Some couples like to keep it classic, and there is nothing wrong with that. Here are three high-end restaurants offering prix fixe menus.

Tinderbox Kitchen

Tinderbox Kitchen, a That Place Projects restaurant, is offering a prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day this year. This menu is a six-course meal that includes an amuse-bouche, a first course (spiced poached pear, baked brie or crispy short ribs), a second course (butter braised lobster, salsify & Yukon potato ragout or tortilla crusted shortbreads), a third course (crispy skin steelhead trout, wild mushroom raviolo, apricot pistachio Galentine of game hen), a fourth course (charred zucchini enchiladas, prosciutto wrapped ibérico sonora or mesquite smoked N.Y. strip), and dessert (citrus creme brülée, mesquite crepes Neapolitan or white chocolate strawberry mini chimis). $120/per person. To learn more head over to their website at tinderboxkitchen.com.

Brix

Brix is offering a Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner menu as well for couples looking for a romantic evening. This menu consists of oysters, chestnut praline bisque, heart of palm salad, chawanmushi, tail and tongue ravioli, venison loin, kingfish, pine nut risotto and dessert for two (date cake, pomegranate and drinking chocolate). $125/person. To learn more head over to their website at brixflagstaff.com.

Josephine’s Modern Bistro

Josephine’s Modern Bistro is offering a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu for the modern type of love. This menu consists of a choice of an appetizer (rock shrimp chorizo empanadas or sweet potato gnocchi), a choice of soup or salad (southwestern crab & corn chowder or roasted gala apple and rough creamery blue cheese salad), a choice of entree (prime grade New York steak, seared halibut & diver scallops with Spanish roasted red pepper sauce, Australian walnut encrusted rack of lamb, or Sicilian pesto eggplant rollatini), and a choice of dessert (chocolate pot de créme or dulce de leche cheesecake). $110/person. To learn more head over to Josephine’s website at josephinesrestaurant.com.

A Show

Dinner and a show is a classic pairing, but sometimes couples are wanting to mix it up. Other than eating at a high-end restaurant, there are some more interactive events happening in Flagstaff as well.

Pepper at Orpheum Theater

On Valentine’s Day night, Pepper is performing at the Orpheum Theater. Pepper, a “Kona dub-rock” band will be rocking the night away, welcoming anyone – not just couples – to have a great time. Pepper is a trio made up of vocalist and guitarist Kaleo Wassman, vocalist and bassist Bret Bollinger and drummer Yesod Williams. Check out their latest album “Local Motion,” streaming everywhere. GA tickets are $25. To learn more, head over to the Orpheum’s website at orpheumflagstaff.com.

Tha ‘Yoties at Museum Club

If you’re looking for a way to dance with your lover, your friends or even yourself, Museum Club is usually the place to be. This year, reggae-Rock band Tha ‘Yoties will be playing at the Museum Club on Valentine’s Day night. The Museum Club is also planning on offering several drink specials, including the Love Potion, Tinder Date and Scarlett Kiss, each for $5. To learn more, head over to their event page on Facebook.

Hungry Hearts Cabaret and Love Advice Show at Prochnow Auditorium

While it’s the weekend before Valentine’s Day, it definitely fits the bill of a fun Valentine’s Day date. This show, on Feb. 11, features a panel of Flagstaff’s sex and relationship experts who are ready to answer any question, while the second half of the act features Momentum Aerial, who will perform a cabaret of aerial acts. To learn more, head over to NAU’s event calendar.

Activities

Looking for something for the whole family to do? Flagstaff has some Valentine’s Day themed activities on the calendar.

7th Annual Chocolate Walk

On February 11, downtown Flagstaff is coming to put on the 7th Annual Chocolate Walk. Stop by Flagstaff Visitor Center to grab a passport, which will lead you along the downtown streets in the search of tasty treats from local restaurants and merchants. Once done trying them all, families can vote on the best chocolate and enter a giveaway back at Flagstaff Visitor Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children if purchased in advance, proceeds will benefit The Flagstaff Family Food Center. To learn more, head over to their event page on Flagstaff 365.

Open Mic Night at the Mead Hall

While it may not be as Valentine’s Day focused as some of the other options on this list, an open mic night is a great time to share community love. Want to see the local Flagstaff talent or even show off your own? Head over to Drinking Horn Meadery for its weekly open mic for a night of music and fun. To learn more, head over to their event page on Facebook.